Demi Moore Had 'No Time for Dating' in the Last 8 Months: 'She’s Been on a Roller-Coaster'
Demi Moore’s career is having a major resurgence, but that’s come with certain sacrifices, including her not having time to focus on romantic relationships.
“From Demi’s perspective, there was absolutely no time for dating or even thinking about dating over the last eight months,” a source dished. “She’s been on a roller-coaster with the global success of The Substance and the surprise massive ratings her TV. series Landman has gotten, and these hits were not taken lightly in Demi’s world.”
Landman was the best debut show streaming channel Paramount+ had in two years and has already been renewed for a second season.
“It’s actually a huge deal for her and her team that these projects connected and even though it’s heartbreaking that she didn’t finally get her Oscar, Demi is in a great position to get into more cool movies and Landman has firmly put her into the Supporting Actress Emmy race this fall,” the insider revealed. “Things are not slowing down on that front at all.”
Although she’s not dating or seeking a “serious relationship,” the source shared she “knows exactly what she’s missing.”
“Yeah, part of her life is a little empty but she is finding so much fulfillment in her work at the moment that she says the sacrifice, and even a little loneliness, is all worth it,” they elaborated, “even if she has nobody to really share it with.”
The source noted it’s a “little sad” she couldn’t “find the time or the opportunity” to “start a new relationship,” as that may have made a “difference in her awards run.”
“Instead,” they added, “she mostly hit the red carpet with her dog and her manager, which didn’t exactly spark the imaginations of her fans.”
- Demi Moore Finds It a 'Bit Annoying to Constantly Have People Giving Her the Gears Over Being Single': 'She Is Very Happy'
- Demi Moore & Boyfriend Daniel Humm Have 'Fizzled Out,' Actress Feels Chef Was 'Leeching Off Her Career & Fame'
- Demi Moore & Boyfriend Daniel Humm Split After Less Than 1 Year Together
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although she may not have a man in her life, OK! previously reported her daughters have her back and have been her biggest cheerleaders.
A source detailed Moore “gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance.”
Moore won her first Golden Globe Award in her entire career for that film.
“When she had any worries or fears about it all they gave her pep talks to boost her up,” the source elaborated. “They all think she’s been horribly underestimated when it comes to her talent and believe that she’s still got way more to accomplish in her career, they’re so thrilled and proud and also excited about what’s next!”
The insider said Moore's children are “in awe of her” and consider the famous star to be “their hero.”
“It’s no secret that they did go through a time when things were tough between them and their mom,” they added, “but that is so far behind them all now.”
In Touch initially spoke to the source regarding Moore’s romantic relationships.