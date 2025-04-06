Demi Moore Had 'No Time for Dating' in the Last 8 Months: 'She’s Been on a Roller-Coaster'

Demi Moore had 'no time for dating' in the last eight months, as 'she's been on a roller-coaster,' according to a source.

Demi Moore ’s career is having a major resurgence, but that’s come with certain sacrifices, including her not having time to focus on romantic relationships.

“From Demi’s perspective, there was absolutely no time for dating or even thinking about dating over the last eight months,” a source dished. “She’s been on a roller-coaster with the global success of The Substance and the surprise massive ratings her TV. series Landman has gotten, and these hits were not taken lightly in Demi’s world.”

Landman was the best debut show streaming channel Paramount+ had in two years and has already been renewed for a second season.

“It’s actually a huge deal for her and her team that these projects connected and even though it’s heartbreaking that she didn’t finally get her Oscar, Demi is in a great position to get into more cool movies and Landman has firmly put her into the Supporting Actress Emmy race this fall,” the insider revealed. “Things are not slowing down on that front at all.”