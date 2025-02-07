Demi Moore's 3 Daughters 'Have Been Her Biggest Cheerleaders': 'She Always Checks With Them on What They Think'
Demi Moore is having a huge career renaissance — and it turns out her daughters have been the cheerleaders to help her reemerge into the spotlight.
According to an insider, her daughters “have been her biggest cheerleaders, and she actually gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance.”
Moore won her first Golden Globe Award in her entire career for that film.
“When she had any worries or fears about it all they gave her pep talks to boost her up,” the source elaborated. “They all think she’s been horribly underestimated when it comes to her talent and believe that she’s still got way more to accomplish in her career, they’re so thrilled and proud and also excited about what’s next!”
The insider continued spilling over Moore’s children’s adoration of her, sharing they’re “in awe of her” and consider the famous star to be “their hero.”
“It’s no secret that they did go through a time when things were tough between them and their mom,” they added, “but that is so far behind them all now.”
When Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy on January 5, she said she was “in shock” and was not expecting the award.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”
The Ghost actress continued reminiscing on her career and how she previously had a producer refer to her as a “popcorn actress.”
“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have,” she continued. “That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. I bought in and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where a few years ago, I thought maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, Maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”
Her supportive daughters immediately took to social media to celebrate their mother’s big win, noting they were “proud” of her.
