or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Demi Moore
OK LogoNEWS

Demi Moore's 3 Daughters 'Have Been Her Biggest Cheerleaders': 'She Always Checks With Them on What They Think'

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in 'The Substance.'

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Demi Moore is having a huge career renaissance — and it turns out her daughters have been the cheerleaders to help her reemerge into the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's daughters have been her biggest cheerleaders, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, her daughters “have been her biggest cheerleaders, and she actually gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance.”

Moore won her first Golden Globe Award in her entire career for that film.

“When she had any worries or fears about it all they gave her pep talks to boost her up,” the source elaborated. “They all think she’s been horribly underestimated when it comes to her talent and believe that she’s still got way more to accomplish in her career, they’re so thrilled and proud and also excited about what’s next!”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's daughters are immensely proud of her.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider continued spilling over Moore’s children’s adoration of her, sharing they’re “in awe of her” and consider the famous star to be “their hero.”

“It’s no secret that they did go through a time when things were tough between them and their mom,” they added, “but that is so far behind them all now.”

When Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy on January 5, she said she was “in shock” and was not expecting the award.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGEA

Demi Moore was in shock when she won a Golden Globe.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

The Ghost actress continued reminiscing on her career and how she previously had a producer refer to her as a “popcorn actress.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's daughters celebrated her Golden Globe win.

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have,” she continued. “That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged. I bought in and I believed that and that corroded me over time to the point where a few years ago, I thought maybe this was it. Maybe I was complete, Maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

Her supportive daughters immediately took to social media to celebrate their mother’s big win, noting they were “proud” of her.

In Touch reported on Moore's daughters supporting her.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.