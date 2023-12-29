Demi Moore Shares Family Christmas Photos, Fans Wonder Where Bruce Willis Is
A few days after celebrating Christmas, Demi Moore shared photos from her family's celebration at her gorgeous home.
In the past, the actress marked the holiday with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their adult daughters, as well as the actor's wife, Emma Heming, and their two girls. However, the father-of-five wasn't seen in any of the festive snaps this year.
"Christmas in Pink!" the St. Elmo's Fire star, 61, captioned the Instagram upload, which featured herself and her loved ones dressed in pale pink onesies.
All of Demi's children were there — Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 — as were Rumer's boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, and their 8-month-old daughter, Louetta.
There were also a few other people present, but Bruce — who is battling dementia — wasn't in any of the pictures, leading fans to ask about his absence.
"Lovely family Xmas!!! But where is Bruce????" one Instagram user questioned, while another wrote in the comments section, "WHERE'S BRUCE?"
"Where is Bruce, Emma and the girls?" asked one fan, with another penning, "No Bruce 🥲🥲🥲."
It's unclear how Bruce, 68, his wife, 45, and their daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, spent the holidays, though on Thursday, December 28 — one day after her and the Die Hard star's 16-year anniversary — the model shared a candid video discussing how she was feeling.
"Holidays are hard. Anniversaries are hard," Emma spilled. "But for me, this year has really been about building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."
"Bruce calls it the 'inner circle.' It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on," she added. "I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen. That helps tremendously."
As OK! reported, the Sixth Sense lead's loved ones are banding together to help each other and the actor himself amid his medical woes.
In a Today interview, the mom-of-two explained it's "hard to know" whether or not Bruce is aware of his condition since he's lost his verbal skills.
"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family," she revealed. "And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."
The action star's brood announced in March 2022 that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, but this past February, doctors discovered the condition "progressed to frontotemporal dementia."
"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," their message to fans read. "In Love & Gratitude, Ladies of Willis/Moore❤️."