Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: Wife Emma Admits 'It's 'Hard to Know' If Actor Is Aware of His Condition

When the journalist asked if her spouse was aware of the state of his health and what was happening to him, Emma explained, "It's hard to know."

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," admitted the entrepreneur, who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce, 68. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."