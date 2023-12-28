OK Magazine
Emma Heming Admits 'Holidays Are Hard' After Celebrating 16-Year Anniversary With Bruce Willis

Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram
Dec. 28 2023, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Emma Heming Willis reflected on the importance of having a tight "inner circle" while going through difficult times.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, December 28, one day after celebrating her 16th anniversary with husband Bruce Willis to reveal she recently had a "good cry" with a friend.

Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her complicated emotions surrounding her 16th anniversary.

"Holidays are hard. Anniversaries are hard," she said in the video. "But for me, this year has really been about building a community and connection. And I just want to say that has been my lifeline and I just want to thank you for that."

"Bruce calls it the 'inner circle,'" she explained in the caption. "It’s people that we are fortunate to have in our lives that we can call, trust and rely on."

Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

Heming Willis thanked her followers for their support.

"I’m lucky enough to have an inner circle of people that don’t offer a way to fix-it but can just listen," she added. "That helps tremendously."

The mother-of-two — who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the ailing Die Hard actor — also noted she's found part of that community on her social media.

Source: mega

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis tied the knot in 2009.

"People from all walks of life sharing the same unfortunate thread that connects us," she continued. "I receive countless messages of love and support because Bruce is so beloved."

"That showers on him and I am fortunate enough to stand below that to catch those sprinkles that yet, feel like a waterfall of kindness," she shared. "I wish I could answer all the messages because they are deep, raw and poetic but please know that I appreciate them so very much. It also makes me feel less alone. I am grateful to you."

Source: mega

They share two daughters together.

As OK! previously reported, the Armageddon actor's family confirmed he'd been diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. The following year they announced his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD), which affects his memory and language skills.

Despite the tragic diagnosis, the action star's family has rallied around him to make every day special for Willis.

Source: OK!

"Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is," a source said earlier this year. "They’re all sad for Bruce. They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last."

