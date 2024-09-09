Demi Moore Admits She’s in the 'Most Exciting Time' of Her Life at 61 Years Old

The actress wants to take chances and live boldly while setting an example to her three daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 69.

“I really try to be as present in the moment as possible, and what I feel is an excitement of possibilities, that we’re defining a new — I don’t want to say generation — but we are what the future is for women,” Moore said on the Monday, September 9, episode of Today to promote her upcoming film, The Substance.

“And I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is,” she continued.