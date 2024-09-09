Demi Moore Admits She’s in the 'Most Exciting Time' of Her Life at 61 Years Old
Demi Moore is thriving in her 60s!
The actress wants to take chances and live boldly while setting an example to her three daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 69.
“I really try to be as present in the moment as possible, and what I feel is an excitement of possibilities, that we’re defining a new — I don’t want to say generation — but we are what the future is for women,” Moore said on the Monday, September 9, episode of Today to promote her upcoming film, The Substance.
“And I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is,” she continued.
The body horror movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival four months ago, opens in theaters on September 18.
It provides a different take on societal beauty standards and aging.
Moore described the film as "a little bit like The Picture of Dorian Gray meets Death Becomes Her with a Jane Fonda workout."
"But I think it really is a very unique way of really delving into, I think, a very relevant subject matter, which is aging, the perception, the collective consciousness of women’s value diminishing as we get older, which just isn’t the truth. But in this case, it kind of is representing some of the old ideals," she noted.
Moore expressed that her on-screen character, Elisabeth Sparkle, a Hollywood celebrity past her time who resorted to a black-market drug to bring back her young physical appearance, gave her a fresh perspective on the subject matter.
"The message, for me, that was so powerful in this is not what’s happening in the circumstances around [you], but it’s the violence that we have against ourselves. And that’s what I feel was really powerful in this," Moore explained, relating to Sparkle's struggles with breaking away from body norms.
"I placed a lot of value on what my body looked like, as being a defining marker of whether I belonged or not, whether I could succeed or not, all of those things," she added.
OK! recently reported how people scrutinized Moore's 40-year-old body while filming the 2003 sequel of Charlie's Angels.
"Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be s--- in their eyes. It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be s---? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it," the actress previously shared.