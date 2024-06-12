Home > Photos > Demi Moore PHOTOS Demi Moore's Transformation in 23 Photos: See How Actress Looks the Same Since Her Debut Source: MEGA

1990

Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's timeless beauty began conquering the industry in the 1980s. In 1990, she proved she could rock any hairstyle by debuting short curly hair.

Article continues below advertisement

1993

Source: MEGA

Moore rocked her vintage Planet Hollywood vest during a lunch out. Her black hair and round sunglasses completed her look.

1997

Source: MEGA

The Blame It on Rio actress turned heads when she made a public appearance in her red and black dress. Her pixie-cut hair also highlighted her beauty even more.

Article continues below advertisement

1998

Source: MEGA

Moore won the heart of Belgian director Alain Berliner, who made her the lead star of his first English-language film, Passion of Mind. She flashed her bright smile in one of the snaps taken during production.

Article continues below advertisement

1999

Source: MEGA

The About Last Night star arrived at the Talk launch party in her see-through top, pastel-colored fringe shawl and black pants.

Article continues below advertisement

2003

Source: MEGA

Moore appeared at the Ivar Club in Los Angeles, Calif., in a black, body-hugging dress with a skinny ribbon scarf.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

Source: MEGA

The A Few Good Men actress attended the Guess Who world premiere while wearing a simple black top and white jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Source: MEGA

During the press conference for the Bobby premiere at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival, Moore let her mid-length hair down as she donned a V-neck dark green dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Source: MEGA

Moore ditched her usual black fashion when she attended the Chanel Cruise Show in her white dress and tweed checkered jacket. She completed her look with black and white pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Source: MEGA

Moore looked better and hotter with age as her curve-hugging black dress highlighted her physique during the 2008 Glamour Reel Moments.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Source: MEGA

The mom-of-three looked pretty in her pink suede Marchesa dress and silver pumps when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Joneses.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Source: MEGA

Moore looked slimmer when she attended the Samsung Hope for Children Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. She graced the red carpet in her plunging black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Source: MEGA

The Please Baby Please star skipped her dresses and arrived at the AFI's Night at the Movies in Hollywood in her plunging black jumpsuit featuring sheer sleeves and lace.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Source: MEGA

Moore shone brighter in her all-black outfit for the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Source: MEGA

The glowing mom rocked her bomber jacket at the Seedling Launch Party at Seedling Headquarters.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Source: MEGA

To maintain her rocky edge, Moore wore a black dress and boots to a Saint Laurent event at The Hollywood Palladium.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA

Moore rocked her flowing, pastel Dior dress during the New York premiere of Rough Night.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Source: MEGA

Moore shied away from colors and wore a wine-colored coat and pants at the Friendly House's 29th Annual Awards Luncheon.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Source: MEGA

Together with her Charlie's Angels costars, Moore supported Lucy Liu at the latter's Hollywood Star of Fame launch. The Rough Night star looked stylish in her monochrome A-line dress at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Source: MEGA

Moore unleashed her classy side at the Vanity Fair's Oscar After-Party. She donned her black Saint Laurent dress, with its high slit highlighting her toned leg.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Source: MEGA

The 61-year-old General Hospital alum suited up for the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during the Paris Fashion Week. She turned people's heads by matching her men's suit with bright blue gloves.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Source: MEGA

During the Fashion Trust US Awards, Moore showcased her fashion sense by wearing a sleeveless green dress and an oversized black coat. She appeared at the event after celebrating Bruce Willis' birthday following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis revelation.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Source: MEGA

Moore, who began enjoying her Hollywood comeback after an "ugly downside of fame," stunned the attendees of FX's FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans red carpet premiere in her black-and-white dress from Balmain. She also completed her look with accessories from Cartier and black pumps.