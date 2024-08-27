Demi Moore Was Deeply Affected by the 'Talk' About Her Bikini Body in 'Charlie's Angels' After She Turned 40: 'It Was All Very Heightened'
Demi Moore is getting honest about the intense scrutiny on her body.
The G.I. Jane actress, 61, opened up about filming her famous bikini scene in 2003's Charlie's Angels sequel after she turned 40 and how deeply people's obsession over it affected her.
"I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked," she explained in a recent interview.
Moore admitted the attention made her feel like "there didn’t seem to be a place for" her in the industry.
"I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother," the mother-of-three noted.
The A-lister has never shied away from talk about getting older in Tinseltown and how she's managed to navigate the hurdles.
"Hollywood is cruel to women of that age, where you don’t find the scripts or the characters that resonate with you anymore. It’s either, you are the mother or you’re old enough not to be s--- in their eyes. It’s like, why can’t a 45-year-old, a 50-year-old, or 60-year-old, be s---? But that whole perception is undergoing a lot of change because people like you and me won’t sit back and just take it," Moore said.
Despite the obstacles, the brunette beauty, who recently became a grandmother to daughter Rumer Willis' baby girl, has continued to grab leading roles. Moore's next project is called The Substance, a horror film about a movie star and the aging process.
"At the core of it, what it’s really about is what we do to ourselves, and I loved that it was illustrated in such a physical way—showing that violence with what we do with our thoughts, how we attack ourselves and distort things," she noted of the movie, set to be released on September 18.
"There’s great power in knowing that what we do to ourselves is a choice, and we can make a different choice. And for those who aren’t looking for such a deep message, it’s just entertaining," Moore added of the meaning behind the project.
Interview Magazine conducted the interview with Moore.