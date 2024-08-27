Demi Moore Was Deeply Affected by the 'Talk' About Her Bikini Body in 'Charlie's Angels' After She Turned 40: 'It Was All Very Heightened'

"I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked," she explained in a recent interview.

Moore admitted the attention made her feel like "there didn’t seem to be a place for" her in the industry.

"I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother," the mother-of-three noted.