Demi Moore Used to Question If She Was 'Good Enough' at Acting: 'I Really Wasn't Sure'

demi moore questioned if good enough acting
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

At one point in the 1990s, Demi Moore was the highest-paid movie actress — but the star admitted she recently felt a lot of self-doubt as to whether she could continue on with a Hollywood career.

The mom-of-three, 61, touched on the decision during the Wednesday, May 29, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans FYC Event at the Director's Guild of America.

demi moore questioned if good enough acting
Source: mega

Demi Moore used to question her acting capabilities despite her success.

"I think that there was a period of time where I really wasn't sure this is what I should be doing. Was I good enough? Is this really where I belonged? And then I thought about it ... was this kind of like a song that would feel like it was never finished if I didn't step out and take the risk?" the Ghost star expressed of what went through her head before joining Ryan Murphy's show.

The director, 58, noted he had been trying to work with Moore for years, "And actually I just said, 'You're not saying no.' And I hung up the phone."

demi moore questioned if good enough acting
Source: mega

Director Ryan Murphy was also at the 'Feud' event.

Needless to say, in the end, she decided to accept the role, which meant she needed to shift her "energy."

"Just as things happen when we put out an intention, you have to see what comes back from that. And I was off making the movie that just premiered at Cannes. And you made that call and you said, 'Please tell her not to talk herself out of it before we even get on the phone,'" Moore recalled. "And I realized even before we got on the call that whatever this was, I was just going to say yes. And I just trusted that it was exactly where I needed to be."

demi moore questioned if good enough acting
Source: mega

Moore has three kids with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore
Murphy then asked if she felt validated when she received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month for her part in The Substance.

"The interesting thing and the great thing that comes with age is a certain level of acceptance and wisdom," the Hollywood beauty said. "And what was beautiful for me in this experience [Feud] is that I was able to step in and receive, not make it greater than it was, but not make it less than it was."

demi moore questioned if good enough acting
Source: mega

The actress is currently single.

Moore also noted that she doesn't consider her recent resurgence a revival.

"It's not that I'm coming back, [it's] that I've come into myself and that's the difference," she stated.

As OK! reported, an insider revealed Moore is also content being a single woman, as she hasn't dated since splitting from chef Daniel Humm in 2022.

"She’s not looking. She doesn’t need a man to be fulfilled," the source declared.

