Demi Moore Used to Question If She Was 'Good Enough' at Acting: 'I Really Wasn't Sure'

Needless to say, in the end, she decided to accept the role, which meant she needed to shift her "energy."

"Just as things happen when we put out an intention, you have to see what comes back from that. And I was off making the movie that just premiered at Cannes. And you made that call and you said, 'Please tell her not to talk herself out of it before we even get on the phone,'" Moore recalled. "And I realized even before we got on the call that whatever this was, I was just going to say yes. And I just trusted that it was exactly where I needed to be."