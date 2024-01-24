Demi Moore Rocks the Red Carpet for 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' Premiere: See the Stunning Photos
Demi Moore looked swanderful for her latest red carpet appearance!
On Tuesday night, January 23, the 61-year-old stepped out for the New York City premiere of FX's upcoming limited series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans ahead of its release on Wednesday, January 31.
Moore was drop-dead gorgeous for the occasion, as she channeled her character, Ann Woodward, in a swan-like black-and-white dress from Balmain.
The elegant ensemble had a shimmering asymmetric detail, with one side of the chest area portraying the head of a bird while the other showcased its large feathers, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Moore, who wore her long dark hair fully down, accessorized her lavish couture with black platform pumps and 18K white gold Cartier earrings. She also donned bracelets and rings from the luxury brand.
"@feudfx premiere ready, courtesy of @bradgoreski @kristoferbuckle @djquintero. It was only fitting I wore this stunning @balmain dress 🦢," Moore captioned an Instagram post highlighting her outfit for the premiere, which took place at the Museum of Modern Art.
The Ghost star credited fashion stylist Brad Goreski, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and hair stylist DJ Quintero for bringing her stunning look to life.
Of course, Moore couldn't forget about her adorable Chihuahua, Pilaf, as she made sure to include the sweet pup in some pictures.
Goreski also took a moment to showcase Moore's beauty, as he wrote, "when the swan goes to the Black and White Ball 🦢🖤🤍 @demimoore stuns in a @balmain gown and @cartier jewels to the premiere of @feudfx styled by me!" alongside a video featuring the mom-of-three's full 'fit.
Moore's costars Chloë Sevigny, 49, Naomi Watts, 55, Calista Flockhart, 59, and Molly Ringwald, 55, also joined her for a photo op on the red carpet.
After viewing the Striptease actress' breathtaking look on Tuesday evening, Moore's friends, fans and family members couldn't help but gush over the model in the comments section of her post.
"Oh my god. OH MY GOD," exclaimed her youngest daughter Tallulah, 29, whom Moore shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, along with daughters Rumer, 35, and Scout, 32.
"Insanity🔥 you look gorgeous! Love you, D💕💕💕💕," Thor actress Jaimie Alexander expressed, while a fan deemed Demi "the best looking woman on the planet."
Demi's red carpet appearance comes as her ex-husband continues to battle a worsening frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, though the Die Hard actor's family announced his more-specific disorder in February of last year.
The Sixth Sense star and Demi were married from 1987-2000. Bruce tied the knot with his current wife, Emma Heming, in 2009 before welcoming daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.