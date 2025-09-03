REALITY TV NEWS Denise Richards Calls Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers' Mom to Testify Against Him Regarding His Alleged Abuse Source: MEGA Denise Richards is asking estranged husband Aaron Phypers' mom to testify against him regarding his alleged abuse toward her. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Denise Richards is going to call Aaron Phypers’ mother to testify in court about his alleged abuse, according to a new report. On August 29, Richards handed over a witness list for the upcoming hearing, which included Phypers’ 84-year-old mom, Patricia Phypers.

Denise Richards Wants Aaron Phypers' Mom to 'Testify Regarding Communications' About His Alleged Abuse

Source: MEGA Denise Richards is seeking a temporary restraining order against Aaron Phypers to become permanent.

At the hearing, Denise will seek for her temporary restraining order against Aaron to become permanent. Denise said Patricia will “testify regarding communications” she had with her about Aaron’s alleged “abuse” he “perpetrated” on her. She also said she plans to testify to “all facts pertaining to domestic violence perpetrated by” Aaron.

Denise Richards Accused Aaron Phypers of Abuse

Source: MEGA Denise Richards accused Aaron Phypers of abuse.

Aside from Patricia, Denise has three unidentified witnesses she plans to call on, two of whom she said have knowledge of Aaron allegedly abusing her. She said she did not list their names to protect them. Days after Aaron filed for divorce, Denise filed for a temporary restraining order, accusing Aaron of abuse. “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” she said in her filing.

Aaron Phypers Denied Abusing Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers denied abusing Denise Richards.

Aaron denied any allegations of abuse, telling a media outlet at the time, “I want to address recent rumors and speculation that have surfaced regarding my relationship with my wife, Denise Richards. Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone.” “These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful,” he added. “Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”

Aaron Phypers Accused Denise Richards of Having a Drug Problem

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards has a drug problem.