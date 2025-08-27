REALITY TV NEWS Denise Richards Claims Ex Aaron Phypers Trashed Their 6-Bedroom Mansion in Shocking Photos Presented to Judge Source: MEGA Denise Richards claims Aaron Phypers trashed their mansion in shocking pictures presented to the judge. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards — who is currently in the throes of a bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers — handed over shocking photos to the judge to prove he trashed their mansion. In the pictures, boxes are all over the floor, while piles of blankets and other assorted things look to be tossed around. In addition, some of the floors appear to be damaged and torn up.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers 'Left the House in a State of Disarray'

Source: Los Angeles Superior Court The actress claims the home was left 'in a state of disarray.'

“Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [home] and left the house in a state of disarray,” Richards said alongside the photos. According to a media outlet, a source close to Phypers denied the allegations made by Richards, insisting he and his family did not leave the home in “disarray.” In fact, they said he and his family cleaned up the home “a ton” since Richards had moved out in 2023. As far as the torn-up floors go, the insider said his family was in the process of replacing them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Los Angeles Superior Court In the photos, the tile looks torn up and ruined.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Says She and Aaron Are Still on the House's Lease

Source: MEGA Denise Richards said she needs to pick up her possessions from the home.

On August 20, Richards filed documents insisting Phypers and his family depart the home they once shared. She wants them to be away from the property for eight hours in order to get her dogs, clothes and late mother’s possessions. “Aaron and I are still on the lease for the [home],” Richards explained. “When I moved out of the [home] over two years, I left many of my personal items and my late mother’s items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [home].” The Wild Things star also said she received an email on July 24 from the landlord insisting the "eviction process" would start soon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Los Angeles Superior Court Denise Richards claims her ex hasn't been paying for rent on the house.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Has Not Been Paying Rent on the House

“The landlord has made it clear that Aaron has not been responding to his numerous calls and text messages,” Richards noted. “If I am not able to retrieve my dogs and belongings, I believe … my property [will be] destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.” She also claimed she had “learned from the landlord” Phypers “has apparently not paid the rent on the [home] and left the house in a state of disarray.” Although she allowed the dogs to stay at the [home] in May, as she was having surgeries, she said Phypers “refused” to let her get them back.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Divorce

Source: Los Angeles Superior Court Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from the star in July.