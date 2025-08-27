or
Denise Richards Claims Ex Aaron Phypers Trashed Their 6-Bedroom Mansion in Shocking Photos Presented to Judge

photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards claims Aaron Phypers trashed their mansion in shocking pictures presented to the judge.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards — who is currently in the throes of a bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers handed over shocking photos to the judge to prove he trashed their mansion.

In the pictures, boxes are all over the floor, while piles of blankets and other assorted things look to be tossed around. In addition, some of the floors appear to be damaged and torn up.

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers 'Left the House in a State of Disarray'

image of The actress claims the home was left 'in a state of disarray.'
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

The actress claims the home was left 'in a state of disarray.'

“Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [home] and left the house in a state of disarray,” Richards said alongside the photos.

According to a media outlet, a source close to Phypers denied the allegations made by Richards, insisting he and his family did not leave the home in “disarray.”

In fact, they said he and his family cleaned up the home “a ton” since Richards had moved out in 2023. As far as the torn-up floors go, the insider said his family was in the process of replacing them.

image of In the photos, the tile looks torn up and ruined.
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

In the photos, the tile looks torn up and ruined.

Denise Richards Says She and Aaron Are Still on the House's Lease

image of Denise Richards said she needs to pick up her possessions from the home.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards said she needs to pick up her possessions from the home.

On August 20, Richards filed documents insisting Phypers and his family depart the home they once shared. She wants them to be away from the property for eight hours in order to get her dogs, clothes and late mother’s possessions.

“Aaron and I are still on the lease for the [home],” Richards explained. “When I moved out of the [home] over two years, I left many of my personal items and my late mother’s items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [home].”

The Wild Things star also said she received an email on July 24 from the landlord insisting the "eviction process" would start soon.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

image of Denise Richards claims her ex hasn't been paying for rent on the house.
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Denise Richards claims her ex hasn't been paying for rent on the house.

Denise Richards Claims Aaron Phypers Has Not Been Paying Rent on the House

“The landlord has made it clear that Aaron has not been responding to his numerous calls and text messages,” Richards noted. “If I am not able to retrieve my dogs and belongings, I believe … my property [will be] destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.”

She also claimed she had “learned from the landlord” Phypers “has apparently not paid the rent on the [home] and left the house in a state of disarray.”

Although she allowed the dogs to stay at the [home] in May, as she was having surgeries, she said Phypers “refused” to let her get them back.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Divorce

image of Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from the star in July.
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from the star in July.

On August 3 — the day Phypers called the police on her after she showed up to the home — Richards said she was “shocked” to see the “condition of the home” as she had not lived there in two years.

On July 7, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the wake of the divorce, Richards accused Phypers of abuse. For his part, he insisted she cheated on him and uses drugs.

