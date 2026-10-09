Denise Richards Sizzles in Bikini Photos as She Reflects on Rebuilding Her Life After 'Burning It Down': 'Made Every Mistake the Hard Way'

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Denise Richards wasn't shy about showing off her famous curves in a bikini as she opened up about rebuilding her life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, left little to the imagination wearing a tiny black two-piece swimsuit while taking a dip in a lavish swimming pool in a photo shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 8.

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Denise Richards Opened Up About 'Burning' Her Life Down

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Denise Richards said that she 'built a life" and then 'burned it down' in a lengthy social media message.

Another photo showed Richards posing on the edge of the pool, seemingly after taking a swim, her wet hair dripping as she layered a cover-up over her bikini. The actress got vulnerable in the caption, writing, "Every family has that one daughter who built a life. Burned it down. Rebuilt it." "Made every mistake the hard way. Swears way too much, loves way too hard. Will stand up to a man twice her size," Richards wrote. "Somehow gives great advice she never follows herself, and has enough stories to make her parents question how she’s still alive."

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Denise Richards Split From Aaron Phypers in 2025

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Denise Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

Though the Wild Things star didn't elaborate on her caption, she's currently in the middle of a contentious divorce from her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. Phypers, 54, filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, 2025, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4, 2025.

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Denise Richards Accused Aaron Phypers of Divorce

Source: MEGA Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot in 2018, with their wedding featured on episode of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Their split only continued to get messier as Richards accused Phypers, whom she wed in 2018, of "repeatedly abusing" her throughout their marriage. Phypers denied the accusations, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful" in a statement. He fired back by accusing his estranged wife of infidelity and physical abuse in an interview with TMZ.

Denise Richards Addressed Her Messy Divorce in August

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, 2025.