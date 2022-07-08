Though Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen initially butted heads over their 18-year-old daughter Sami's decision to join OnlyFans, they've "always" been in a "good place," as the actress herself claimed.

"I think it’s great to be able to support one another and to not have judgment of what something may or may not be," Denise, 51, told Us Weekly of her coparenting relationship with the Two and a Half Men star, 56.