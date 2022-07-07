How Did Sami Sheen React To Denise Richards Joining Only Fans? The Actress Gives Details!

Denise Richards recently joined OnlyFans — shortly after her 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, started her account. So, what did the teen think of her mom's recent move?

"My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” the actress, 51, explained to KTLA.

“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content for OnlyFans, so I thought I would join it myself,” she added. "I felt bad for her for getting a lot of heat for going on there. There are different pictures on there of different people have different jobs and so I didn't think that she deserved that, and I wanted to also support it."