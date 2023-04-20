Denise Richards Confirms Return To 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Brandi Glanville Scandal
Denise Richards will be making her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!
In a new interview, the actress revealed she will be making a few guest appearances during Season 13 of the hit Bravo series following her tumultuous 2020 departure after Brandi Glanville claimed they slept together.
“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards said of her role in the next installment of the franchise. "And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”
According to the soap opera star, the quick cameos were not exactly planned, but due to her attendance at Garcelle Beauvais' recent screening of her new film, she got thrown into shooting for the show.
“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” Richards noted. “I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun."
“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” the blonde beauty said of her exit. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”
“I also think it’s great to show you can have fun,” Richards continued. “But I don’t think it’s a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don’t try to tear people down. I don’t think it’s right. I mean, that part I don’t like.”
When asked if she was at the enter of any drama that will play out, Richards noted: “I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it."
“I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera," she continued. "And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves. You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically. Leave it at that and have fun with it.”
Richards — who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 — fled the show after Season 10 when the Celebrity Big Brother star claimed the two hooked up. The Wild Things actress vehemently denied anything ever happened between them.
Variety conducted the interview with Richards.