'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Denise Richards Following Kathy Hilton Drama: 'The Truth Is Still The Truth'
Subtle slams! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna appeared to have a few choice words for Denise Richards after the Wild Things actress seemingly took Kathy Hilton's side amid the soap star and the socialite's ongoing feud.
"I’m a firm believer that the truth will come out," a quote shared to the Days of Our Lives alum's Instagram Story on Friday, October 21, read. "You might as well save yourself the energy and be honest from the start."
"I don't play either," Rinna wrote in her own words in a follow-up Story. "Call me as many names as you want. The truth is still the truth."
As OK! previously reported, Rinna's clapback comes after Richards — who left RHOBH in Season 10 after Brandi Glanville claimed they'd had an affair — publicly dragged the Melrose Place actress for her behavior on the hit Bravo show.
"I watched RHOBH last night," she wrote at the time. "While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive."
The tensions between the Rinna Beauty founder and the Hilton heiress have been escalating all season — particularly since the 63-year-old's alleged Aspen meltdown.
"I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it," Rinna ranted during the Wednesday, September 28, episode. "You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."
As the drama continues to unfold both on and off the show, Rinna may have finally worn out here welcome with the fans. The reality star was booed at BravoCon 2022 as she took the stage, with the soap actress casually flipping off the audience as they continued to boo.
Days later, it was revealed she had "mutually" parted ways with her publicist.