Denise Richards 'Shaken Up' & 'Terrified' After Her Vehicle Was Shot At In Road Rage Incident, Claims Source
Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are emotionally recovering after their car was shot at in a terrifying road rage incident.
On Monday, November, 14, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was being driven by the frequency therapist to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where she was filming a current project, when an enraged driver shot at their Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck.
"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," an insider revealed of the horrifying interaction, which left a gaping hole on the side of their vehicle. "She didn't want to not show up to work."
"[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed," the source explained of the suspect. "The guy was obviously pissed behind him."
Richards and Phypers, who have been married since 2018, were both "frantic" about the contentious situation after the anonymous driver pulled up to their window to scream at them before pulling the gun on their car. "The van was on his tail, pushing him almost... they couldn't figure it out," the insider continued.
Despite being shaken by the man yelling at them, both the actress and the physician failed to notice that there was a bullet hole in the truck until they arrived on set.
"The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene," the source added. "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."
"The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report," the insider said. "They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."
Though there was no police report on the incident, production did notify authorities about the scary interaction.