Denise Richards Condemns Troll Who Slammed Her After Road Rage Incident
Denise Richards is clapping back at the troll who dared to criticize her after the star's harrowing road rage experience was made public. On Monday, November 14, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her husband Aaron Phypers' truck was shot at by an angered driver while the couple was inside, though they luckily made it out of the ordeal unscathed.
Making matters worse, once the story hit the press, a social media user wrote a horrible comment about Richards in a now-deleted tweet that read, “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”
The actress slammed the troll, replying, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a**hole.”
Richards also took time out to thank supporters who sent her and the frequency therapist well wishes as they emotionally recover from the event.
As OK! previously reported, the former reality star still showed up on the set of her upcoming project after she and her spouse had been shot at. "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal," a source spilled.
"The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report," the insider explained. "They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."
The interaction with the anonymous male took place while Phypers drove her to work for the day. "[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed," the source recalled. "The guy was obviously pissed behind him."
"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost... they couldn't figure it out," the insider continued. "The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene."