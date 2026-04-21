Denise Richards' Daughter Lola Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Patrick Muldoon After His Shocking Death

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Source: MEGA Lola Sheen shared an emotional tribute to Patrick Muldoon after his sudden death.

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“I thought you were the one that was supposed to be in our lives forever. When I think of my childhood, I think of you, Pat,” Lola wrote alongside a throwback paparazzi photo of Denise and Patrick.

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“And it's gonna be so weird to go on without you in our lives. You were such a huge part of our family and life will never feel the same, but that's just because of how much you impacted us. Thank you for showing everyone around you how to be alive. You were the definition of what it means to have fun," she continued.

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Lola also shared a personal memory that stuck with her. “I’ll never forget when we were on that trip with my mom and you wouldn’t stop singing that Lola song to me, and made me laugh so hard. and you know that song will always make me think of you. I will really miss hearing my mom laugh on the phone with you. your voice always brightened my day and i’m gonna miss hearing it but i know my mom will more, but we will never stop talking about you,” she added.

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Source: MEGA; @lola_sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen described the actor as a huge part of her childhood.

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She even revealed she had once “begged” her mom and Patrick to “get back together.” Wrapping up her tribute, she penned, “You really were a rockstar, Pat, and forever will be. Have fun up there, I know you will. Love you.”

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Patrick, known for his roles in Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives, died at age 57 from a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home, according to Variety. Per TMZ, his girlfriend found him unconscious and called 911. His bond with Denise went back decades, as the two met on the set of Starship Troopers in 1997 and dated for three years before splitting in 2000. Despite the breakup, they remained incredibly close, even keeping their playful nickname “schweet babe” over the years.

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Source: MEGA Patrick Muldoon and Denise Richards remained close friends even after their romantic relationship ended.

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Their friendship was recently highlighted in a March 2025 episode of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, where Patrick appeared as Denise’s love interest in his music video for “Gray Again.” “Mine and Pat’s relationship romantically was years ago and it’s just a deep friendship,” Denise shared. “I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie. It was hard. I didn’t want to lose him as a friend friend, but towards the end of the marriage I talked to him all the time about him.”

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After her divorce from Charlie, the two reconnected and remained important parts of each other’s lives.

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Source: @samisheen/Instagram;MEGA Lola and her sister Sami Sheen previously expressed how much they loved and admired the late star.

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Lola and her sister Sami Sheen had previously spoken about how much they adored him. “Patrick is my favorite,” Sami told Decider, while Lola added, “I was gonna say Pat. I love Pat so much.” Sami continued, “He’s like a 15-year-old boy who never grew up but did at the same time in the best way possible. He’s really funny. And I’ve said that to him.”