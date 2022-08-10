Denise Richards 'Doesn't Regret' Marrying Charlie Sheen — Find Out Where The Exes Stand Today
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are no longer together — they split in 2005 — but the actress shared more details about their marriage while on Caroline Stanbury's podcast "Divorced Not Dead."
“I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie, obviously at all, because I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters,” the blonde beauty shared. “I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant, which was very difficult and I didn’t realize the impact of how public it would be and how it would affect my career personally, because I thought, ‘This is my personal life, why is this affecting my professional life?’ I think I was on the tabloid covers for about two years straight during that time. And it was incredibly difficult.”
When the former reality star, 51, filed for divorce, she had a lot on her mind, as her mother was sick. However, she wanted to make sure that her daughters, Sami and Lola, were looked after. “I had these two babies and it was really so hard for me and I just really had to go put myself in a bubble and protect them at the end of the day. Who’s really there? It’s my family and my kids. And I think that’s what got me through the initial part of the divorce. It was very traumatic for me. It was really difficult.”
Richards revealed that after Lola was born, she and Sheen took another stab at their romance, but it ended up fizzling.
“I’m glad we did because it made me also know I could one day tell my girls that I did everything I could possibly do to make this family unit,” she said. “And that’s what I felt the most guilty of: was splitting up the family unit. I struggled with that for years. It was not easy, but at least I knew that I did everything that I could to make that work as much as possible.”
Though the former flames went through some ups and downs, it seems like they are in a good place today. "To this day, Charlie does know he could call me at any time, no matter what — I don’t care what he says — I will show up and be there because I always also wanted him, and still do, to be the best dad he can be for our daughters. And that is one thing that he does know — no matter what he could say about me — he knows deep down that I will always, always be there," she noted. “He knows I will not extort him and that I’m a standup person and want him to be the best version of himself and be there for our children.”
Richards and Sheen made headlines when their daughter Sami joined OnlyFans earlier this summer — something the actor disapproved of, but he later came around.