Denise Richards 'Doesn't Regret' Marrying Charlie Sheen — Find Out Where The Exes Stand Today

Richards revealed that after Lola was born, she and Sheen took another stab at their romance, but it ended up fizzling.

“I’m glad we did because it made me also know I could one day tell my girls that I did everything I could possibly do to make this family unit,” she said. “And that’s what I felt the most guilty of: was splitting up the family unit. I struggled with that for years. It was not easy, but at least I knew that I did everything that I could to make that work as much as possible.”