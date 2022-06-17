Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Racks In Almost 3,000 OnlyFans Followers After Only Two Posts
Sami Sheen is making quite a name for herself on OnlyFans after joining the subscription-based social media platform earlier this week.
With only two posts to her account, the famous offspring already accumulated over 2,800 subscribers. Her sultry profile picture for the site is the same she used to promote her account on Instagram on Monday, June 13. Alongside the sexy bikini snap of herself posing in the pool while looking directly at the camera, Sami teased in her bio: "hey ;) subscribe to see exclusive content," with a kiss emoji and smirking emoji.
CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN RACKING IN MORE THAN 200 ONLYFANS FOLLOWERS AFTER DEBUT — DO HER PARENTS APPROVE?
To her parents' dismay, Sami may be a star on the rise given her strong following in only a few short days. OK! reported both Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have spoken out about her recent adult business venture after she made her debut on the platform.
The Two and a Half Men actor expressed his clear upset, saying in a statement, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," Charlie added. "This did not occur under my roof."
Meanwhile, Denise seemed to back her once-estranged daughter, commenting on the matter in her own statement: “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”
WHO IS SAMI SHEEN? SEE FUN & FLIRTY PHOTOS OF THE ONLYFANS CREATOR
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also praised Sami in the comment section of her debut Instagram post, writing: "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," to which the teenager replied, "@deniserichards i love you thank you."
Sami is not new to controversy, as she made headlines last year after claiming she was "trapped in an abusive household" while living with Denise and her now husband, Aaron Phypers. She then told her TikTok followers she "moved out of the hell house" into her father’s home.
Despite some bumps in the road, with Denise acknowledging she and Sami's relationship was "strained" at the time, the mother-daughter duo appear to now be in a better place, with the Wild Things actress backing the content creator's OnlyFans activity.
The former flames also share 17-year-old daughter Lola.