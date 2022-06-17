Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Racks In Almost 3,000 OnlyFans Followers After Only Two Posts

CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER SAMI SHEEN RACKING IN MORE THAN 200 ONLYFANS FOLLOWERS AFTER DEBUT — DO HER PARENTS APPROVE?

To her parents' dismay, Sami may be a star on the rise given her strong following in only a few short days. OK! reported both Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have spoken out about her recent adult business venture after she made her debut on the platform.

The Two and a Half Men actor expressed his clear upset, saying in a statement, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," Charlie added. "This did not occur under my roof."