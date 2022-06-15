Sami Sheen Claps Back At Troll Who Questioned Her Physique After Joining OnlyFans: 'All Bodies Are Beautiful'
Don't come for Sami Sheen! Just a few days after the teenager announced she would be joining OnlyFans, she clapped back at a troll who questioned her physique.
During a Q&A, one fan asked, "Do you really think you have the body for OnlyFans lol?"
The 18-year-old replied, "yes because there's no 'body' you need to have in order to do OnlyFans. only thing that matters is making sure that you're comfortable with what your posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful."
The young star was also asked if her famous parents, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, are happy about her latest endeavor, to which she replied, "yes and my mom is extremely supportive."
The actress also spoke out, saying, "Sam is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."
However, it doesn't seem like the Two and a Half Men alum is pleased with the situation. "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the TV star said in a statement to E! News. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
Earlier this week, Sami revealed the big news about joining the platform. "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more 💋," she wrote earlier this week.
"hey ;) subscribe to see exclusive content 💋 😏," her bio reads.
On June 14, she posted a reminder that she will be sharing a bunch of content.
"sweet dreams. don’t forget to subscribe if you haven’t already… i have a new post going up there on wednesday ;) http://onlyfans.com/samisheen xoxo," she tweeted at the time.