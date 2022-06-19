Changing His Tune!Charlie Sheen Voices Support For Daughter Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Career — What Changed His Mind?
She has his full support! Charlie Sheen backtracked on his previous statements about not condoning his 18-year-old daughter's OnlyFans career after taking some time to process the news.
Sami Sheen announced she'd joined the subscription-based social media platform on Monday, June 13, when she shared a snapshot of herself in a black bikini top to her Instagram.
However, the Two and a Half Men star was far from pleased about his daughter's latest career endeavor, seeing as the platform is known for being used to sell adult video content and nude photos.
"This did not occur under my roof," he said in a statement last Monday. "I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
Now, the actor appears to be changing his tune after having a heart-to-heart with her mother, Denise Richards.
"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," the Major League star told Us Weekly in a statement provided by his rep, Jeff Ballard. "Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly."
As OK! previously reported, Denise has been a firm supporter of Sami's decision to become an OnlyFans model, firmly calling out social media trolls, as well as her ex, ever since Sami's announcement.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," she wrote to her Instagram on Friday, June 17. "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."
"I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months," she continued. "Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."