As OK! previously reported, Denise has been a firm supporter of Sami's decision to become an OnlyFans model, firmly calling out social media trolls, as well as her ex, ever since Sami's announcement.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," she wrote to her Instagram on Friday, June 17. "And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

"I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months," she continued. "Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I'm pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. It is so bad to control and monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..."