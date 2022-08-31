OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Denise Richards
OK LogoCOUPLES

Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Phypers Enjoy Romantic Day In Malibu

denise husband pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 31 2022, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Denise Richards was spotted in Malibu with her husband, Aaron Phypers, after returning from her lavish European vacation.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 51, was seen wearing a floral slip dress, sandals and a pink and green baseball cap. Her spouse's outfit complimented her laid-back aesthetic, with a basic black t-shirt and blue jeans. The duo were holding hands while enjoying what appeared to be a lunch date

Article continues below advertisement
denice richards husband
Source: MEGA

A few weeks before being photographed in California, Richards had shared on Instagram that she was enjoying an Italian vacation with her partner, 49.

SAMI SHEEN BLOWS UP TIKTOK—WILL SHE SURPASS PARENTS CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' STARDOM?

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s been a dream of mine & my husband’s to go to Tuscany. I was so lucky to shoot in Italy this past week so we decided to make a big trip out of it. Here we are Trying to capture the best pic & me looking ridiculous and my hair all crazy( we just went to the spa)," the mother-of-three shared.

"I look at some of your photos and wonder who the hell is there to take them? Do you all travel with someone? Do you ask someone close by to shoot it?" she added. "I’m so curious because most of you all that I follow your vacay pics looks really good."

denise husband
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship seems stronger than ever since leaving the Bravo family back in 2020. During the 10th season of the show, Richard's marriage became the focal point of drama after model, Brandi Glanville, alleged that she had an affair with the television personality.

DENISE RICHARDS 'DOESN'T REGRET' MARRYING CHARLIE SHEEN — FIND OUT WHERE THE EXES STAND TODAY

During filming, the Drinking and Tweeting author said, “that first night, the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs with a door and Denise had a room upstairs. There was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So I just slept in the bed with Denise."

"We just had a good night, we were hanging out, and then the next night we got really drunk, we were so f--ked up and we kind of hooked up," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards husband
Source: MEGA

With the tension being at an all-time high, the actress made the difficult decision to leave the franchise.

As OK! previously reported, during an episode of The Real, she admitted it was "the right time for me to go" to focus on her other projects. "I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show."

Richards and Phypers siting was reported by the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.