Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Phypers Enjoy Romantic Day In Malibu
Denise Richards was spotted in Malibu with her husband, Aaron Phypers, after returning from her lavish European vacation.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 51, was seen wearing a floral slip dress, sandals and a pink and green baseball cap. Her spouse's outfit complimented her laid-back aesthetic, with a basic black t-shirt and blue jeans. The duo were holding hands while enjoying what appeared to be a lunch date
A few weeks before being photographed in California, Richards had shared on Instagram that she was enjoying an Italian vacation with her partner, 49.
SAMI SHEEN BLOWS UP TIKTOK—WILL SHE SURPASS PARENTS CHARLIE SHEEN & DENISE RICHARDS' STARDOM?
"It’s been a dream of mine & my husband’s to go to Tuscany. I was so lucky to shoot in Italy this past week so we decided to make a big trip out of it. Here we are Trying to capture the best pic & me looking ridiculous and my hair all crazy( we just went to the spa)," the mother-of-three shared.
"I look at some of your photos and wonder who the hell is there to take them? Do you all travel with someone? Do you ask someone close by to shoot it?" she added. "I’m so curious because most of you all that I follow your vacay pics looks really good."
Their relationship seems stronger than ever since leaving the Bravo family back in 2020. During the 10th season of the show, Richard's marriage became the focal point of drama after model, Brandi Glanville, alleged that she had an affair with the television personality.
DENISE RICHARDS 'DOESN'T REGRET' MARRYING CHARLIE SHEEN — FIND OUT WHERE THE EXES STAND TODAY
During filming, the Drinking and Tweeting author said, “that first night, the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs with a door and Denise had a room upstairs. There was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So I just slept in the bed with Denise."
"We just had a good night, we were hanging out, and then the next night we got really drunk, we were so f--ked up and we kind of hooked up," she added.
With the tension being at an all-time high, the actress made the difficult decision to leave the franchise.
As OK! previously reported, during an episode of The Real, she admitted it was "the right time for me to go" to focus on her other projects. "I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show."
Richards and Phypers siting was reported by the Daily Mail.