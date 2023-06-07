Couple Goals! Denise Richards Shares Seductive Smooch With Hubby Aaron Phypers While Shopping
Sparks flying!
On Tuesday, June 6, Denise Richards and hubby Aaron Phypers shared an intimate kiss while on a shopping trip at the Malibu Country Mart.
Richards, 52, kept it casual in a white T-shirt with a blue denim varsity jacket over her top. Additionally, she wore two-toned pink leggings, Ugg boots and a YSL crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Phypers, 50, stepped out in a black leather motorcycle jacket, some distressed jeans and a camouflage baseball hat.
The loving couple's outing came after the actress has had a particularly busy few months. The Love Actually star has been filming two new movies, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace and A Walking Miracle, as of late.
As OK! previously reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has also revealed she's began filming for the show again. Richards will make a few guest appearances on Season 13 of the series after leaving in 2020 due to a scandal with costar Brandi Glanville, who claimed the two slept together.
"I have filmed some episodes," she spilled. "And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."
Richards expressed that her appearances were unplanned, and she got roped into filming after attending Garcelle Beauvais' movie premiere.
"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," she noted. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it's been actually fun."
"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty," the mother-of-three explained. "I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it's fun to see women having fun, especially this age group."
"I also think it's great to show you can have fun," she added. "But I don't think it's a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don't try to tear people down. I don't think it's right. I mean, that part I don't like."
