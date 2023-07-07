Denise Richards and Husband Make Rare Outing With Her Daughter Eloise as Actress Feuds with Charlie Sheen Over Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Gig
Denise Richards is keeping calm and carrying on amid her disagreement with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.
On Thursday, July 6, the actress and husband Aaron Phypers were spotted in Los Angeles with her daughter Eloise, 12, as they had new furniture loaded into a U-Haul truck.
Phypers, 50, wore an olive green tank, jeans and baseball cap as he got behind the wheel, with his wife, 52, wearing green cargo pants and a white tank. Eloise — who has special needs and was adopted by Richards in 2011 — kept comfy as well, wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and lavender shorts.
The model's two older daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen, didn't tag along for the outing.
As OK! reported, Sami's OnlyFans gig created a divide between her dad, Charlie, and Richards, as the Emmy winner, 57, allegedly went "ballistic" after hearing the 19-year-old joined the adult platform.
"Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career," an insider told Radar.
The mom-of-three has been supportive of Sami's endeavors and proved so by launching her own profile on the website.
"You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content," Richards previously expressed of why she approves. "We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content."
The reality star has been careful not to rock the boat with her eldest child after a brief estrangement.
"Sami has her own place — Denise helped her get set up and decorate everything and get settled in," a source told a news outlet of how distance helped them rebuild their bond. "They're really closer than ever now. Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her. She doesn't want to push them away."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"For Denise, it has been traumatizing trying to stay on top of everything and work full time," the insider explained. "But she's a great mom and she has limitless energy for her kids. She puts them first above everything."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Richards, her husband and Eloise in Los Angeles.