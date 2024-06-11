Denise Richards Lands E! Reality Show With Her 3 Daughters and Husband 4 Years After 'RHOBH' Exit

The actress appeared in Season 13 of RHOBH but didn't want to come back full-time.

"I like watching it, too. I loved seeing what outfit Dorit [Kemsley] was going to show up in. That is not who I am. I do that for an event because for me, it's work. Dorit said, 'This is work.' I said, 'I didn't think of it that way.' I just thought of me going to dinner or lunch with my girlfriends. I am not going to wear a frickin ballgown in the Bahamas. She was right in the sense it was work. It's whatever image each women wants to put out there of themselves. It's how they want to be perceived. I don't know a lot of them outside the show, so for me, that's why I said to the producers involved in the show, 'I can be myself or I can be the actress Denise Richards and be glammed up the whole time and be treated like I am filming a scripted show, playing a part,'" she said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" in November 2023.