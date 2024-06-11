Denise Richards Lands E! Reality Show With Her 3 Daughters and Husband 4 Years After 'RHOBH' Exit
Denise Richards is returning to the small screen!
On Monday, June 10, E! announced the starlet, 53, and her family will be appearing on a half-hour comedic docuseries, set to air in 2025.
Denise Richards and the Wild Things, a working title, which will feature her husband, Aaron Phypers, 51, and her three daughters: Sami, 20, Eloise, 12, and Lola, 9, according to the press release.
“My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!” Richards said in a statement, referring to her former E! reality show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, which ran for two seasons from 2008 to 2009.
“Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle. [Executive producer] Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show," she continued. “This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”
In a separate statement, Rachel Smith, EVP, Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said: “Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention. With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do.”
As OK! previously reported, Richards joined Season 9 and 10 of RHOBH. However, she left the franchise in 2020 after she made headlines for allegedly having an affair with Brandi Glanville, which she denied.
"I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously, my second season was very challenging," she shared on The Real in 2022. "I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though."
The actress appeared in Season 13 of RHOBH but didn't want to come back full-time.
"I like watching it, too. I loved seeing what outfit Dorit [Kemsley] was going to show up in. That is not who I am. I do that for an event because for me, it's work. Dorit said, 'This is work.' I said, 'I didn't think of it that way.' I just thought of me going to dinner or lunch with my girlfriends. I am not going to wear a frickin ballgown in the Bahamas. She was right in the sense it was work. It's whatever image each women wants to put out there of themselves. It's how they want to be perceived. I don't know a lot of them outside the show, so for me, that's why I said to the producers involved in the show, 'I can be myself or I can be the actress Denise Richards and be glammed up the whole time and be treated like I am filming a scripted show, playing a part,'" she said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" in November 2023.