Brandi Glanville finally shared some intimate details about her alleged affair with Denise Richards at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower during the Wednesday, August 19, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With Richards not in attendance — she called Dorit Kemsley beforehand to tell her she was sick — Glanville was able to spill some juicy details.

Glanville told Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards that “in April 2019” she “went to visit her on set to do her podcast.” However, Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, “wasn’t there.” Glanville, 47, added, “I knew, for 100 percent fact, that they had an open thing as long as it was with girls. So, we were making out and I bit her. I left marks.”

“So the next day she said to me, ‘Aaron can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” she told the women. “‘This is from my corset.’ And I said, ‘Ok.’” Richards allegedly told her husband the “bite marks” were from a costume “for the movie she was doing.”

Kemsley then asked why would Phypers “mind” that Richards was with Glanville if they were in an open relationship? “That’s [Brandi’s] point,” Mellencamp, 39, replied. “That’s what she’s saying. That’s when she realized she’d been lied to, guys!”

Glanville added, “And then I thought, oh my God, now I have to keep this secret. I’m a cheater.”

Glanville then had the ladies look at her cell phone so they could see her text messages with Richards. On November 20, 2019, Richards, 49, asked Glanville if she was coming to Rome, Italy, with the rest of the group.

“Hey pretty mama are you coming on our trip,” the text message read. Richards initially denied being in touch with Glanville before they went to Europe.

“I’m not looking at what the text message say. I’m scrolling through the amount of text messages — and it went pages and pages and pages,” Jayne told the cameras.

Mellencamp added, “If you’re willing to hand over your phone and let everybody look at it, you’re just wanting the truth to get out there. These texts clearly show there was a friendship, there was a relationship. Denise was not telling the truth.”

“You guys can scroll the f–k back as far as you want to,” Glanville insisted. “I’m not a f–king liar.”

However, Kemsley tried to stick up for Richards, which made Glanville angry. “I f–king sucked on her f–king c–t,” Brandi screamed. “I have a close f–king relationship with her, ok bitch?! Enough said. I can back it all f–king up.”

In another set of messages that Rinna read from November 6, 2019, Glanville and Richards made their feelings for one another very clear. “Just know that if we went a year or 5 yrs without speaking I can always pick up where we left off and my loyalty doesn’t change. I still care and love you,” Richards wrote. “I love you too and same for me I just don’t have as much going on so I have more time to dwell on s–t,” Glanville replied.

“I don’t have that relationship texting-wise with Denise,” Rinna said in her confessional. “I don’t say, ‘I love you, honey. I love you, baby.’ This is a relationship. This is an intimate friendship.”

Glanville called Richards “a people pleaser” and “a master manipulator, more than probably Lisa Vanderpump,” but the ladies did not appreciate that comparison.

“Why would Denise even lie about having a friendship with Brandi? Unless you’re really hiding something that you never want anyone to know about,” Rinna told the cameras.

The next day, Rinna went to Kyle’s house, where she confessed she has “some really confused feelings” about her friendship with Denise. “I really believed Denise when she told me in Rome, ‘Brandi’s a liar. Brandi’s not telling the truth,’” she said. “I don’t like to be lied to. Brandi was real convincing, so my heart sunk, to be honest with you.”

“I thought my friend would have told me the truth,” Rinna added. “There’s sadness in that, because then I go, ‘Well what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?’”

During the July 22 episode, Glanville mentioned her alleged affair with Denise. The next week, Denise vehemently denied any accusations about what happened between her and Glanville. So much so, she even tried to get the footage cut from the show completely.

“Are you f–king kidding me? … You guys, I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us, it has nothing to do with this show. And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo,” Denise said on the July 29 episode. “Please do not air this, please. That is not true.”