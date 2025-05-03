Denise Richards 'Desperate' to Save Reality Show as Ratings Plunge and Money Woes Mount: 'It's All Blown Up in Her Face'
Denise Richards wants to salvage her reality TV ratings as dismal numbers for her show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, place her on a crisis of epic proportions.
An inside source revealed that Richards is hoping for a Hail Mary that could reverse her show's fortunes before the final curtain falls.
"Denise had very high hopes for this show, she genuinely thought people would tune in because there has always been so much interest in her private life and her dynamic with Charlie [Sheen] and their daughters," the insider said to In Touch.
"She really can’t understand why the viewers haven’t flocked to the show; she really thought it was going to be a slam dunk,” they added.
Since its premiere on March 4, the series has stumbled with a persistent decline in viewership, now languishing in eighth place on Bravo’s lineup. It’s a far cry from the glitz of other reality hits like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where the 54-year-old star showcased her flair, or Vanderpump Rules, with its glimmering success trajectory.
The former RHOBH star was betting on her charm but is currently left grappling with a bad hand.
"It’s all blown up in her face and she’s having to deal with Brooke Mueller going around complaining she hasn’t been paid," the source said.
"It’s extremely embarrassing because she knows there are plenty of people rooting for her to fail,” the source added.
And if petty drama from past Housewives isn’t enough, Richards is also besieged by mounting financial troubles. The actress’s monetary woes have been on public display, especially after her now infamous switch to OnlyFans in 2022. Compounding her problems, a court ruling in 2021 halted child support payments from ex-husband Sheen, leaving her scrambling for cash as her daughters, Sami and Lola, reached their teenage years at 16 and 17.
"The only reason she’s doing the reality show is the same reason she’s doing her OnlyFans — she needs the money. She never in a million years thought Charlie would file to stop paying child support, and she was blindsided when the court ruled against her,” another source told The U.S. Sun.
In Touch’s insider underscores the gravity of her predicament: "The bigger issue is that she signed on to this because she and (husband) Aaron [Phypers] need the money, and with reality TV, the big bucks don’t start coming until the second, or even third season."
"She needs this to be a hit if she’s going to cash in to the level she and Aaron need. She’s desperately trying to drum up more publicity to try and get viewers to tune in," the source lamented. "But unless something changes, this is going to be a complete flop."