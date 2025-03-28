Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Says She Was 'Significantly Cut Out' of Denise Richards' Reality Show: 'Been Trying to Get a Hold of Her'

Mueller — who shares twin sons, Bob and Max, with Sheen — admitted she’s been trying to get in touch with Richards, but her calls and texts have gone unanswered.

“I have been trying to get a hold of her,” she said. “We're having a sister moment."

Mueller was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, while Richards tied the knot with the Platoon actor in 2002 before divorcing in 2005.