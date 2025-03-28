Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Says She Was 'Significantly Cut Out' of Denise Richards' Reality Show: 'Been Trying to Get a Hold of Her'
Looks like Charlie Sheen's ex-wives seem to have some drama of their own!
Brooke Mueller recently opened up about a “little strain” in her relationship with Denise Richards, revealing that she was barely featured in the actress’ new reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
“When I see the episode[s], I'm not even really in it. And so I don't know if she knows that I was significantly cut out and there's that tension, or if she's just really busy,” Mueller explained.
Mueller — who shares twin sons, Bob and Max, with Sheen — admitted she’s been trying to get in touch with Richards, but her calls and texts have gone unanswered.
“I have been trying to get a hold of her,” she said. “We're having a sister moment."
Mueller was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, while Richards tied the knot with the Platoon actor in 2002 before divorcing in 2005.
According to Mueller, she spent “two days of episodes” filming with Richards, mostly talking about her beloved pet lizard, Godzilla, who sadly passed away while in Richards’ care as Mueller was in addiction treatment. Despite her involvement, she claimed she “wasn’t paid a dollar” for appearing on the show.
“And there was an accident, and he had gotten into something. It’s not [Richards’] fault. I had him for 30 years. He was almost six feet and an endangered species, no joke. Unfortunately, the fact that he died does land on me because I wasn't there and able to properly even give them notice to [tell them] how and what [to do],” Mueller shared.
“What frustrates me is that all the headlines will say — ‘Denise Richards rescues Brooke's reptile dropped off at her house, abandoned,’” Mueller continued. “And that's not the real truth.”
Beyond the pet drama, Richards — who shares daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen with Charlie — previously stepped in to temporarily care for Brooke’s sons in 2013 when social workers raised concerns about her behavior.
Despite the current tension, Brooke remains grateful for Denise’s support, especially during her struggles with addiction.
Newly sober, Brooke acknowledged that the reality star has always been there for her.
“I would say in the beginning, Denise and I were fast friends and we kind of have a trauma bond, if you will,” she admitted. “We're almost like sisters, so there is sometimes some internal fighting. It's not always rosy."
Even with the ups and downs, Brooke knows she can count on Denise.
“Denise has been the one, at the end of the day, no matter how messed up I've been, she's been the one trying to help me get off wherever I'm at. She'll go ahead and even look at houses for me to rent when I'm in treatment. So right now, we're just having a sister moment,” she said. “And in fact, there's ways in which the bigger, more important things in life, she's always been there for me, always.”
