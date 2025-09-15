or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Denise Richards
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Denise Richards Returns to 'Hoarder' Home She Shared With Aaron Phypers to Rescue Her 15 Dogs

Composite photo of Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards and their home
Source: MEGA; Inside Edition/YouTube

Denise Richards returned to her 'hoarder' home she shared with Aaron Phypers to obtain her furniture and 15 dogs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards returned to her marital home she shared with Aaron Phypers with multiple moving trucks on September 13, according to photos obtained by a media outlet.

In the pics, the Wild Things star met with four movers to take furniture and 15 dogs out of the rental home she shared with Phypers.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

As OK! reported, Phypers recently exposed their messy home on camera, calling it a ‘hoarder house.”

Footage showed the ex-couple’s trashed bedroom, including stained carpets, while Phypers pointed out overstuffed closets packed with pricey pieces.

“There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here,” he shared. “It’s riddled with moths.”

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Alleged Aaron Phypers and His Parents Damaged the Property

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Home
Source: Inside Edition/YouTube

The house Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers shared appeared in shambles in a video.

While the house appeared in shambles, he noted he couldn’t move anything as it all belonged to Richards.

“I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something,” he said, going on to allege Richards once kept “36 dogs” inside the house.

Richards previously released her own photos of the California property and put in a complaint to the court asking them to order Phypers and his family to move out.

“Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [property] and left the house in a state of disarray,” she said in her filing.

“I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” Richards added.

The home’s flooring was removed, which had to happen for health reasons, Phypers said.

“We had to rip up the carpet because you couldn’t breathe in the room, it was that disgusting. I had my brother rip up carpet because it was super saturated with p--- and fecal matter,” he shared.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce From Denise Richards

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7.

As OK! shared, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.

Soon after, Richards accused him of physical abuse, leading to a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”

In a recent interview, Phypers was shown a photo of Richards with visible bruising, but he denied causing her injuries.

Aaron Phypers Denied Abusing Denise Richards

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers denied abusing Denise Richards.

“It looks like makeup,” he told Inside Edition. “I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything.”

“She’s upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she’s mad,” he elaborated. “So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim.”

After he was accused of abuse, Phypers claimed Richards had cheated on him and has a drug problem.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.