Denise Richards Returns to 'Hoarder' Home She Shared With Aaron Phypers to Rescue Her 15 Dogs

Denise Richards returned to her 'hoarder' home she shared with Aaron Phypers to obtain her furniture and 15 dogs.

In the pics, the Wild Things star met with four movers to take furniture and 15 dogs out of the rental home she shared with Phypers.

“There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here,” he shared. “It’s riddled with moths.”

Footage showed the ex-couple’s trashed bedroom, including stained carpets, while Phypers pointed out overstuffed closets packed with pricey pieces.

As OK! reported, Phypers recently exposed their messy home on camera, calling it a ‘hoarder house.”

While the house appeared in shambles, he noted he couldn’t move anything as it all belonged to Richards.

“I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something,” he said, going on to allege Richards once kept “36 dogs” inside the house.

Richards previously released her own photos of the California property and put in a complaint to the court asking them to order Phypers and his family to move out.

“Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [property] and left the house in a state of disarray,” she said in her filing.

“I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” Richards added.

The home’s flooring was removed, which had to happen for health reasons, Phypers said.

“We had to rip up the carpet because you couldn’t breathe in the room, it was that disgusting. I had my brother rip up carpet because it was super saturated with p--- and fecal matter,” he shared.