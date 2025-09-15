Denise Richards Returns to 'Hoarder' Home She Shared With Aaron Phypers to Rescue Her 15 Dogs
Denise Richards returned to her marital home she shared with Aaron Phypers with multiple moving trucks on September 13, according to photos obtained by a media outlet.
In the pics, the Wild Things star met with four movers to take furniture and 15 dogs out of the rental home she shared with Phypers.
As OK! reported, Phypers recently exposed their messy home on camera, calling it a ‘hoarder house.”
Footage showed the ex-couple’s trashed bedroom, including stained carpets, while Phypers pointed out overstuffed closets packed with pricey pieces.
“There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here,” he shared. “It’s riddled with moths.”
Denise Richards Alleged Aaron Phypers and His Parents Damaged the Property
While the house appeared in shambles, he noted he couldn’t move anything as it all belonged to Richards.
“I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something,” he said, going on to allege Richards once kept “36 dogs” inside the house.
Richards previously released her own photos of the California property and put in a complaint to the court asking them to order Phypers and his family to move out.
“Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [property] and left the house in a state of disarray,” she said in her filing.
“I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years,” Richards added.
The home’s flooring was removed, which had to happen for health reasons, Phypers said.
“We had to rip up the carpet because you couldn’t breathe in the room, it was that disgusting. I had my brother rip up carpet because it was super saturated with p--- and fecal matter,” he shared.
Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce From Denise Richards
As OK! shared, Phypers filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.
Soon after, Richards accused him of physical abuse, leading to a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”
In a recent interview, Phypers was shown a photo of Richards with visible bruising, but he denied causing her injuries.
Aaron Phypers Denied Abusing Denise Richards
“It looks like makeup,” he told Inside Edition. “I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything.”
“She’s upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she’s mad,” he elaborated. “So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim.”
After he was accused of abuse, Phypers claimed Richards had cheated on him and has a drug problem.