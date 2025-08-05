REALITY TV NEWS Aaron Phypers 'Fears for His Parents' After Ex Denise Richards Showed Up at His Home as Nasty Divorce Battle Heats Up Source: Bravo Aaron Phypers said he 'fears for his parents' after his ex Denise Richards showed up at his home amid their nasty divorce. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards showed up at her ex Aaron Phypers’ home unexpectedly, he claimed he “fears for his parents” in shocking dispatch audio that leaked. On August 3, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. at the home Phypers is currently residing in with his parents and his brother, according to a media outlet. When they arrived, authorities noted there was “no evidence that a crime occurred.”

Aaron Phypers Left When Denise Richards Arrived to His Home

Source: Bravo Denise Richards took out a restraining order against Aaron Phypers in July.

While Richards took out a restraining order against Phypers in July after alleging he physically abused her in the past, her lawyer insisted her showing up at the home “did not violate a restraining order.” He also claimed she showed up to “retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission.” An insider close to Phypers said this is “100 percent, absolutely false,” insisting Richards was yelling and banging on a door of the home to get inside. Given the restraining order, the source claimed Phypers left through a side door once he heard her.

Aaron Phypers Denied Allegations Made by Denise Richards' Attorney

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers claimed Denise Richards' attorney 'has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth.'

Phypers also spoke out, noting the allegations were “absolutely false” and “not true.” "Denise’s attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth,” he said. “There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client." "Having the title of attorney or being a celebrity does not put you above the law," he added. "It does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests. Both of these actions have been readily apparent here in the last couple of weeks."

Aaron Phypers Previously Denied He Abused Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers denied abusing Denise Richards.

Phypers also previously denied the abuse allegations, telling a news outlet, “Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue." Phypers also noted he "always tried" to approach their marriage "with love, patience, and respect." Richards and Phypers remain in the throes of a bitter divorce, which Phypers filed for on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences.

Did Aaron Phypers Violate a Restraining Order?

Source: MEGA Denise Richards' attorney accused Aaron Phypers of violating a restraining order on July 29.