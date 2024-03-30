'Never Say Never': Denise Richards Reveals She Is Open to Returning to 'RHOBH' Despite Feud With Erika Jayne
Will Denise Richards be gracing our RHOBH screens again?
While at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Celebration on Friday, March 29, the reality TV star was asked if she would return to the cast of the Bravo program despite her “hot mess” cameo on the show this season.
“I always say, ‘Never say never,’” the mother-of-three, who recently had a dramatic disagreement with Erika Jayne, shared.
“I have nothing against her at all,” the 53-year-old said of Jayne. “It's just, it's silly fights on the show sometimes.”
“We'll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season," she finished.
The issues between Richards and Jayne began when the Love Actually actress acknowledged her frustrations with the blonde beauty for discussing threesomes in front of her children — Sami, 20, Lola, 18, and Eloise, 12 — at a 2019 party.
Jayne said she had already apologized for the incident, however, as the argument escalated, the 52-year-old made a comment about Richards’ eldest daughter’s OnlyFans account.
While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen March 6, Richards expressed how she was still upset by Jayne’s remark and found it “unbelievable” she stooped that low.
Jayne also appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she defended her comments.
“I wouldn’t have brought up Denise's daughter had she not pushed so hard,” she told host Andy Cohen.
“That's really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it,” the singer noted.
As OK! previously reported, Richards made quite the appearance on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as many speculated the brunette beauty may have taken something before filming due to her particularly strange behavior.
The star attended a cannabis dinner party at Kyle Richards’ home when things went south. Upon arrival, Denise was asked if she would be dabbling in some THC that night.
She replied, “I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with.”
Despite allegedly not participating in the marijuana infused dinner, Denise made a fool of herself at the dinner table by making strange faces and winking as she shared her hot takes with the group.
Fans of the show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to troll Denise’s abnormal behavior.
“Why was Denise Richards acting like.. that,” one user said, while a second claimed, “Y'all can't tell me Denise Richards isn't high on... something.”
“Was Denise Richards on something last night? No offense, she just seemed wayyy too out of it,” another tweeted, as a fourth wrote, “Denise Richards was a HOT F------ MESS tonight.”
People interviewed Denise.