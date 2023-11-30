OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

'What's Wrong With Denise Richards?': 'RHOBH' Fans Bash Actress for Looking Like a 'Hot Mess' Amid Return to Bravo Series

denise richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram
By:

Nov. 30 2023, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked by Denise Richards' behavior on the Wednesday, November 29, episode.

The RHOBH alum returned to the show and attended a cannabis dinner party with her fellow Housewives, but viewers thought she made a fool of herself in the process.

Article continues below advertisement
denise richards
Source: MEGA

Fans of 'RHOBH' noticed Denise Richards was acting differently in the latest episode.

When arriving a Kyle Richards’ home, the actress approached Erika Jayne, who asked if Denise would be dabbling in some THC that night.

The mother-of-three replied, “I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with,” while looking at the camera and giving a wink.

Throughout the night, Denise, 52, continued to make strange faces and winked as she shared her hot takes with the group.

Article continues below advertisement

When Kyle and Sutton Stracke were late to arrive at the table, Denise wondered, “Did she have too much of the hors d’oeuvres?” adding, “Well, you know what I’m talking about.”

Throughout the conversation, the former wife of Charlie Sheen was bizarrely quiet and often nodded slowly or opened her mouth with a blank stare.

denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards made a return to 'RHOBH' after leaving in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they trolled the star for her abnormal behavior.

“Why was Denise Richards acting like.. that,” one user said, while a second speculated, “Y'all can't tell me Denise Richards isn't high on... something.”

denise richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards is a mother-of-three.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards
Article continues below advertisement

“Was Denise Richards on something last night? No offense, she just seemed wayyy too out of it,” another tweeted, as a fourth added, “Denise Richards was a HOT F------ MESS tonight.”

Another user wrote, “I love Denise Richards… but my sis looks CRAZY,” while a fifth noted, “What is up with Denise and all of these faces she’s making?”

denise richards
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards and ex Charlie Sheen split in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Others loved the entertainment value Denise brought to the episode, saying, “I think it’s safe to assume that Denise Richards got her pre-party on. I’m fully here for it though,” while another viewer quipped, “Denise is on another planet."

As OK! previously reported, Denise has always been a little different than her fellow Housewives, as she was known to dress down on the show despite her costars often dressing up.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I loved seeing what outfit Dorit [Kemsley] was going to show up in. That is not who I am. I do that for an event because for me, it's work. Dorit said, 'This is work.' I said, 'I didn't think of it that way.' I just thought of me going to dinner or lunch with my girlfriends. I am not going to wear a frickin ballgown in the Bahamas. She was right in the sense it was work. It's whatever image each women wants to put out there of themselves. It's how they want to be perceived. I don't know a lot of them outside the show, so for me, that's why I said to the producers involved in the show, 'I can be myself or I can be the actress Denise Richards and be glammed up the whole time and be treated like I am filming a scripted show, playing a part,'" she stated on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.