'What's Wrong With Denise Richards?': 'RHOBH' Fans Bash Actress for Looking Like a 'Hot Mess' Amid Return to Bravo Series

"I loved seeing what outfit Dorit [Kemsley] was going to show up in. That is not who I am. I do that for an event because for me, it's work. Dorit said, 'This is work.' I said, 'I didn't think of it that way.' I just thought of me going to dinner or lunch with my girlfriends. I am not going to wear a frickin ballgown in the Bahamas. She was right in the sense it was work. It's whatever image each women wants to put out there of themselves. It's how they want to be perceived. I don't know a lot of them outside the show, so for me, that's why I said to the producers involved in the show, 'I can be myself or I can be the actress Denise Richards and be glammed up the whole time and be treated like I am filming a scripted show, playing a part,'" she stated on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."