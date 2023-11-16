OK Magazine
Sami Sheen's 'New Rack': OnlyFans Model, 19, Undergoes Plastic Surgery Against Mom Denise Richards' Wishes

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: @samisheen/Instagram
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Sami Sheen went under the knife! After much anticipation, the 19-year-old's surgery day finally came and went.

On Wednesday, November 15, the OnlyFans model documented her b----- augmentation surgery via social media, where she expressed her excitement about the procedure.

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: @samisheen11/Snapchat

Sami Sheen underwent plastic surgery at age 19.

"Guess who got a new rack today," Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' teenage daughter wrote over an Instagram Story of herself in a hospital gown and surgical cap.

Sami took to Snapchat to document the rest of her post-op experience, sharing a selfie of herself holding up a peace sign with an IV drip administered into the top of her hand.

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: @samisheen11/Snapchat

The teenager documented her experience on social media.

The Los Angeles native admittedly liked the fluids entering her body a bit too much, as she confessed: "This s--- felt like I drank a whole bottle of white wine it was heavenly."

Sami informed her fans she was "done" alongside a close-up photo of her legs and a water bottle while she was seated in a wheelchair.

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: @samisheen11/Snapchat

The OnlyFans model previously admitted she's wanted the procedure since she was 10.

The blonde beauty was then pushed by a nurse outside before Sami headed home to have a snack in a setup she said was "so cozy."

Sami's excitement seemed to wear off by the early hours of the morning, as she updated her Snapchat subscribers around 2 a.m. that she was feeling some unfortunate discomfort.

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: @samisheen11/Snapchat

Sami Sheen is the eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

"This is so uncomfy holy h--- feels like the implants are in my armpits and the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," the famous offspring complained, noting, "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake it is not fun. Idk how to explain it but I just feel like the implants are gonna rip off of me."

Sami has been honest about her enhancement surgery from the start — and so has her mom, Denise, who admitted she would rather her daughter not have the procedure after she regretted her own.

During an interview with Bustle at the end of last month, the Starship Troopers actress confessed: "I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19."

"And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!" Denise pointed out.

sami sheen new rack plastic surgery only fans
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards didn't want her daughter to have the augmentation surgery.

For Sami, one of the most frightening parts of getting her implants was having to quit vaping.

The social media star opened up about her nicotine dependency in a TikTok video back in September.

Source: OK!

"I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this m-----------," Sami explained regarding her vaping device. "I think me getting my b---- done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

"I'm so scared, and I don't know how I'm going to live without this thing. It's really sad. My whole life revolves around it," she expressed. "I’ve depended on it for so long. My peak growing stages in life have been dependent on nicotine, which is really f------ bad."

