Sutton Stracke Dishes on Staying True to Herself Amongst the 'RHOBH' Ladies and Creating 'The Sutton Concept'

Stracke chats exclusively with OK! at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City to reveal how she rose from the ashes of a divorce to becoming a successful entrepreneur, her ability to maintain her individuality amongst her fellow cast members and how she's keeping her business sustainable through circular fashion.

"When I started, I just wanted a pet project because I had been divorced for three years at that point, and it had taken me three years to get myself together," Stracke explains.

"I had a writing partner and we've written a movie script together. We were working in the back of the courtyard behind my store," she says of snatching up the West Hollywood location. "So when the front opened up, I got the lease. I was subleasing it to other people, just waiting on the day until I could get my store going. My ex-husband was not fully supportive of me having a store, so it took me a minute."