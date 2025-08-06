NEWS Denise Richards Spotted With Black Eye Days After Her Unexpected Visit to Ex Aaron Phypers' Home Source: MEGA Days after unexpectedly visiting her estranged husband Aaron Phypers’ home, Denise Richards was spotted in Los Angeles with a black eye and a visible cut. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Days after unexpectedly visiting her estranged husband Aaron Phypers’ home, Denise Richards was spotted with a black eye and a visible cut. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, was seen running errands on Tuesday, August 5, in Calabasas, Calif., with a visible bruise under her eye. Richards didn’t appear happy as she tried to conceal the discoloration and severe laceration on her face with a blue trucker hat.

Denise Richards Was Spotted With Black Eye

Source: MEGA Denise Richards was spotted with a black eye two days after visiting her estranged husband's home.

Sources told a news outlet that it was “lighting and shadow,” giving the appearance of a black eye, as she also recently had microneedling and PRP injection procedures. The outing comes only two days after police were called to her estranged husband’s home on Sunday, August 3, when Richards allegedly showed up to retrieve her dogs. The Lost Hills Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 4:40 p.m., where they determined that they “did not have any evidence that a crime occurred,” according to a news outlet.

Denise Richards Accused Phypers of Euthanizing Her Dog

Source: MEGA Denise Richards accused her ex Aaron Phypers of abuse.

Richards — who was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex in July — “did not violate” the order by going into the property, per her divorce attorney Brett Berman. “On August 3, 2025, after confirming that Mr. Phypers was not present in her home, Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission,” Berman told People. An insider close to the holistic healing center businessman, 52, told the outlet that Richards' euthanasia allegations were “100 percent, absolutely false.” After hearing Richards “screaming and banging on the door to get inside,” Phypers reportedly exited through a side door to avoid violating a restraining order. Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 4, listing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards accused her ex of abuse during their six-year marriage.

Court documents later revealed new details about the messy split, including Richards’ allegations of abuse during their six-year marriage. "Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," the reality TV alum alleged in her filing. "Aaron regularly threatened to 'break my jaw' and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened."

Aaron Phypers Clapped Back at Abuse Claims

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers responded to his ex's abuse allegations.