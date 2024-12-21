or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > dennis rodman
OK LogoNEWS

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Slams His 'Apology' for Not Being the 'Dad She Wanted Him to Be' as a Joke: 'I'm Done'

Split photos of Dennis Rodman and Trinity Rodman.
Source: MEGA

Dennis and Trinity Rodman have a strained relationship.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity did not accept her father's olive branch after he apologized for his failures as a parent.

"A joke. The response alone. And the attention," the 22-year-old professional soccer player wrote via her Instagram Story. "Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you."

Article continues below advertisement
dennis rodman daughter trinity slams apology joke im done
Source: MEGA

Trinity Rodman is a professional soccer player.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trinity opened up about her strained relationship with the former NBA star on a recent installment of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Aside from dishing about his excessive partying with other women which she implied led to her living in her mother Michelle Moyer's car for a portion of her childhood, she admitted she no longer considers him her dad.

"I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," she explained. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else."

Article continues below advertisement
dennis rodmans daughter trinity lost hope having good relationship dad
Source: @CHD/Youtube

Trinity Rodman said Dennis is only her 'dad' by 'blood.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish," Trinity noted. "We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot of issues that we've gone through and trauma."

Shortly after the episode aired, Dennis shared a lengthy apology that has since been deleted from his social media.

MORE ON:
dennis rodman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
dennis rodmans daughter trinity lost hope having good relationship dad
Source: MEGA

Dennis Rodman formerly played for several NBA teams, including the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," the message read. "I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time."

The former basketball player claimed he tells her "all the time" how "proud" he is of her, whether it is to her directly or her voicemail.

Article continues below advertisement
dennis rodmans daughter trinity lost hope having good relationship dad
Source: @CHD/Youtube

Trinity Rodman said her father was 'having parties 24/7' when she was a kid.

"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me," he continued. "Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here."

"FYI: I watch you play All the time😊 I actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead [sic] and me just wanting to support you. So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love all my kids," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.