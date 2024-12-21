Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Slams His 'Apology' for Not Being the 'Dad She Wanted Him to Be' as a Joke: 'I'm Done'

As OK! previously reported, Trinity opened up about her strained relationship with the former NBA star on a recent installment of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Aside from dishing about his excessive partying with other women which she implied led to her living in her mother Michelle Moyer's car for a portion of her childhood, she admitted she no longer considers him her dad.

"I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," she explained. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else."