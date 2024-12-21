Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Slams His 'Apology' for Not Being the 'Dad She Wanted Him to Be' as a Joke: 'I'm Done'
Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity did not accept her father's olive branch after he apologized for his failures as a parent.
"A joke. The response alone. And the attention," the 22-year-old professional soccer player wrote via her Instagram Story. "Wiping my hands with it and I’m done. Thank you."
As OK! previously reported, Trinity opened up about her strained relationship with the former NBA star on a recent installment of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Aside from dishing about his excessive partying with other women which she implied led to her living in her mother Michelle Moyer's car for a portion of her childhood, she admitted she no longer considers him her dad.
"I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens," she explained. "That’s why I answer the phone, not for me. He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else."
"Me and my brother have been very generous with the way that we've talked about it and very unselfish," Trinity noted. "We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot of issues that we've gone through and trauma."
Shortly after the episode aired, Dennis shared a lengthy apology that has since been deleted from his social media.
"Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop," the message read. "I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time."
The former basketball player claimed he tells her "all the time" how "proud" he is of her, whether it is to her directly or her voicemail.
"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me," he continued. "Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here."
"FYI: I watch you play All the time😊 I actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead [sic] and me just wanting to support you. So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy. I love all my kids," he concluded.