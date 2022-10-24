August Alsina, Tamar Braxton & CJ Perry Diss Dennis Rodman On Upcoming Season Of 'The Surreal Life,' Call Him A 'Loose Cannon'
Viewers will get a real treat when they watch the reboot of The Surreal Life, which premieres on Monday, October 24, as they will see eight different celebrities live together where drama will surely ensue — especially when it comes to Dennis Rodman.
"When CJ [Perry] came in, I fell in love with her. I fell in love with August [Alsina], and the only person that I knew prior was Dennis," Tamar Braxton, 45, exclusively tells OK!. "I kind of knew what to expect with him, but the truth he, he is a loose cannon. You never know what he's going to say. It could be something we're talking about or it could be something that happened 30 years ago or something that is going to happen in the future."
Braxton adds that her perception of Rodman didn't change when he stepped into the house. However, Alsina was intrigued by the former basketball star.
CJ Perry says it was interesting when Rodman would "call me out on certain things in my career," which she didn't appreciate at the time, but overall, her experience was positive. "I'm really thankful for those times because it made me think about things differently," she shares.
"I would do it again," Perry continues. "For me, there was so drama and slight PTSD that I probably had to go to therapy for — all things life throws at you, but I really grew. I realized that I was coping with a lot of anxiety with drinking. I took the six months afterwards to focus on my mental health, emotional health, physical health and try to live soberly. I look back and I'm in such a different space."
Though Braxton — who has starred on Braxton Family Values — is no stranger to reality TV, she notes this was a unique situation. "You're in a house with strangers who are also celebrities, which is different," she says. "I knew some and I didn't know others but you never know what you're going to get. You saw everyone step outside of their comfort zone and get a little bit uncomfortable. It was not only entertaining to see in the life, but I'm sure it will be entertaining on television. With your family, you know how people will react, whereas you don't know what strangers will say. That's always a hoot!"
The Surreal Life premieres on Monday, October 24, at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.