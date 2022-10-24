August Alsina, Tamar Braxton & CJ Perry Diss Dennis Rodman On Upcoming Season Of 'The Surreal Life,' Call Him A 'Loose Cannon'

Viewers will get a real treat when they watch the reboot of The Surreal Life, which premieres on Monday, October 24, as they will see eight different celebrities live together where drama will surely ensue — especially when it comes to Dennis Rodman.

"When CJ [Perry] came in, I fell in love with her. I fell in love with August [Alsina], and the only person that I knew prior was Dennis," Tamar Braxton, 45, exclusively tells OK!. "I kind of knew what to expect with him, but the truth he, he is a loose cannon. You never know what he's going to say. It could be something we're talking about or it could be something that happened 30 years ago or something that is going to happen in the future."