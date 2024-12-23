Denzel Washington Gets Baptized and Becomes a Minister After Saying Religion in Hollywood Is 'Not Talked About'

Denzel Washington was baptized and became a minister just one month after he discussed faith in Hollywood.

On Saturday, December 21, the Equalizer star was baptized and received a minister's license at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City, marking a significant step toward being ordained in the future.

Denzel Washington is proudly sharing his faith with the world!

The intimate ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook, showed Washington dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants as he opened up to the congregation about his spiritual journey.

“It took a while, but I’m finally here,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant.

“If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit,” he added.