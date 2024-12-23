Denzel Washington Gets Baptized and Becomes a Minister After Saying Religion in Hollywood Is 'Not Talked About'
Denzel Washington is proudly sharing his faith with the world!
On Saturday, December 21, the Equalizer star was baptized and received a minister's license at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City, marking a significant step toward being ordained in the future.
The intimate ceremony, which was streamed live on Facebook, showed Washington dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and black sweatpants as he opened up to the congregation about his spiritual journey.
“It took a while, but I’m finally here,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher Bryant.
“If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit,” he added.
This special moment comes after Washington spoke out about religion in Hollywood in November.
“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior. I’m unafraid,” he told Esquire.
“I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” he added. “I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not s---. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.”
Washington, who is set to celebrate 10 years of sobriety on December 28 when he turns 70, also rejected the notion of a "Hollywood" culture centered around faith.
“What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe,” the Academy Award winner explained. “So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”
In a conversation with BBC Radio, the Gladiator II star shared a profound story of a divine encounter.
"I was on a yacht listening to music and praying, and there was a song on called ‘The Face of God,'" Washington recalled in November. "And I prayed, ‘Lord, everyone’s singing about the face of God, and I want to see Your face.’ And then I heard, ‘Turn to your left.’"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The legendary actor immediately turned and pulled out his phone to take a picture of what appeared to be a face in the clouds.
As a dedicated Christian, Washington often credits his faith for giving him strength both personally and professionally.
"I always start the day with prayer," he told RELEVANT in 2021. "There’s all kinds of little miracles that you run into that you didn’t anticipate."
Over the years, the Training Day alum has made it a point to share his spiritual journey with others.
"Through my work, I have spoken to millions of people," he said. "In 2015, I said I’m no longer just going to speak through my work. I’m going to make a conscious effort to get up and speak about what God has done for me."
Washington’s wife, Pauletta Washington, with whom he shares kids John, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 33, shared a heartfelt message during the solemn ceremony.
"Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it," she said, as Denzel sat on the steps of the pulpit, wiping away tears. "So, I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference."