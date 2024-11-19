'Bulls---': Ridley Scott Denies Denzel Washington's Claim Producers Removed Scene of Actor Kissing Man in 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott insisted there was no removal of a scene featuring Denzel Washington kissing a man in 'Gladiator II.'

Gladiator II director Ridley Scott claimed Denzel Washington was lying when the actor recently accused producers of cutting a scene of his character, Macrinus, kissing a man on the lips during the highly anticipated film — which hits theaters on Friday, November 22.

"No, that’s bulls---," Scott, 86, declared while speaking to a reporter at the movie's premiere in Hollywood on Monday night, November 18.

Scott later doubled down on his claims, insisting: "They never did. They acted the moment — it didn’t happen."