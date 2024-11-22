Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington 'Almost Got Into a Fight' on the Set of 'American Gangster' After Younger Star 'Forgot' His Line

During an appearance on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast, Brolin revealed that he and Washington "almost got into a fight" during a scene.

"I was trying to remember the structure," Brolin recounted, explaining the pressure he felt while rehearsing. "It wasn’t that many lines, mostly mine. And I’m supposed to be super confident. But it’s Denzel Washington, man. It’s not easy. You’re just this actor they’re trying out to see if you’re the real thing or not."