Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington 'Almost Got Into a Fight' on the Set of 'American Gangster' After Younger Star 'Forgot' His Line
Josh Brolin opened up about a tense moment he experienced with Denzel Washington while filming the 2007 movie American Gangster.
During an appearance on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast, Brolin revealed that he and Washington "almost got into a fight" during a scene.
"I was trying to remember the structure," Brolin recounted, explaining the pressure he felt while rehearsing. "It wasn’t that many lines, mostly mine. And I’m supposed to be super confident. But it’s Denzel Washington, man. It’s not easy. You’re just this actor they’re trying out to see if you’re the real thing or not."
Brolin admitted he froze on set, which led to the heated moment.
"And I forgot a line. I put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘What’s the line?’” the Avengers alum shared.
However, the Oscar-winning actor didn’t take it lightly.
"He hit my hand off and said, ‘Don’t ever f------ put your hand on me,’" he recalled. "I was like, ‘Holy s---, I’m gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’"
Brolin noted that Washington was fully immersed in his role as a New York City gangster.
"In his mind, he was just doing his job. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn’t know," Brolin shared of Washington's character.
Fortunately, the situation de-escalated quickly.
After the exchange, Brolin asked, “Are you OK?” to which Washington replied, “Yeah. You?”
The two continued the scene without further issues.
"It’s like he’d said what he needed to say," Brolin added.
One year later, the two actors crossed paths at an event, where the Gladiator II star greeted Brolin warmly, proving there was no beef between the two.
These days, Brolin is busy promoting his new memoir, From Under the Truck, which delves into his experiences with “relationships, addiction, love and fatherhood.”
During a separate interview on the “WTF” podcast, Brolin detailed his addiction to nicotine pouches.
“I have them all over the house,” he admitted. “My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don’t even know I’m doing it. I have a pouch in my lip, and I’m not f------ lying, 24 hours a day.”
Despite his reliance on the substance, Brolin ensured his pouches are kept away from his two young daughters, Westlyn, 6 and Chapel, 3.
“If [my daughter] puts it in her mouth, she’s gonna get sick,” he said. “And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, ‘Don’t do that.’ Daddy needs that.”