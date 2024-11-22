or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Josh Brolin
OK LogoNEWS

Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington 'Almost Got Into a Fight' on the Set of 'American Gangster' After Younger Star 'Forgot' His Line

josh brolin denzel washington fight
Source: MEGA

Josh Brolin shared that he and Denzel Washington 'almost got into a fight' while filming 'American Gangster.'

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Josh Brolin opened up about a tense moment he experienced with Denzel Washington while filming the 2007 movie American Gangster.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” podcast, Brolin revealed that he and Washington "almost got into a fight" during a scene.

"I was trying to remember the structure," Brolin recounted, explaining the pressure he felt while rehearsing. "It wasn’t that many lines, mostly mine. And I’m supposed to be super confident. But it’s Denzel Washington, man. It’s not easy. You’re just this actor they’re trying out to see if you’re the real thing or not."

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin denzel washington fight
Source: MEGA

Josh Brolin portrayed Detective Trupo in the film 'American Gangster.'

Article continues below advertisement

Brolin admitted he froze on set, which led to the heated moment.

"And I forgot a line. I put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘What’s the line?’” the Avengers alum shared.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Oscar-winning actor didn’t take it lightly.

"He hit my hand off and said, ‘Don’t ever f------ put your hand on me,’" he recalled. "I was like, ‘Holy s---, I’m gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Brolin noted that Washington was fully immersed in his role as a New York City gangster.

"In his mind, he was just doing his job. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn’t know," Brolin shared of Washington's character.

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin denzel washington fight
Source: MEGA

Denzel Washington played the role of real-life gangster Frank Lucas in the 2007 film.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the situation de-escalated quickly.

After the exchange, Brolin asked, “Are you OK?” to which Washington replied, “Yeah. You?”

MORE ON:
Josh Brolin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The two continued the scene without further issues.

"It’s like he’d said what he needed to say," Brolin added.

Article continues below advertisement

One year later, the two actors crossed paths at an event, where the Gladiator II star greeted Brolin warmly, proving there was no beef between the two.

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin denzel washington fight
Source: MEGA

The actor 'hit' Josh Brolin's hand while filming at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Brolin is busy promoting his new memoir, From Under the Truck, which delves into his experiences with “relationships, addiction, love and fatherhood.”

During a separate interview on the “WTF” podcast, Brolin detailed his addiction to nicotine pouches.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have them all over the house,” he admitted. “My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don’t even know I’m doing it. I have a pouch in my lip, and I’m not f------ lying, 24 hours a day.”

Article continues below advertisement
josh brolin denzel washington fight
Source: MEGA

Josh Brolin released his memoir 'From Under the Truck' on November 19.

Despite his reliance on the substance, Brolin ensured his pouches are kept away from his two young daughters, Westlyn, 6 and Chapel, 3.

“If [my daughter] puts it in her mouth, she’s gonna get sick,” he said. “And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, ‘Don’t do that.’ Daddy needs that.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.