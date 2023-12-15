OK Magazine
Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Is 'Doing Well' Amid 'Challenging Recovery Process' From Emergency Surgery

By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Derek Hough shared his wife, Hayley Erbert, is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery on her skull.

"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update. Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," the dancer, 38, shared a clip of the pair walking in Washington, D.C., via Instagram on Friday, December 15.

The pair married in August.

"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury. Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," the Dancing With the Stars judge, who married Erbert in August, added. "It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change."

Hayley Erbert is 'doing well' amid her recovery process.

Despite the harsh situation time, Hough commended his wife for being tough.

"But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us. We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time," he shared. "While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it. We love you all 🙏🏼❤️ With heartfelt thanks, Hayley and Derek."

Derek Hough has been updating fans on social media.

As OK! previously reported, Hough revealed his wife was hospitalized after feeling "disoriented" during a performance in Washington, D.C., on December 6.

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy," Hough wrote the next day via social media. "She is in stable condition."

Derek Hough spoke highly of his wife.

Days later, he added, "Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery."

