Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Rushed to the Hospital for 'Emergency Craniotomy' Amid Tour
Derek Hough revealed his wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed to the hospital.
The professional dancer, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to share the news that his spouse, 27, was being treated for a cranial hematoma after she nearly collapsed on their Symphony of Dance tour.
"At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough explained in the social media post. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."
"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time," the Dancing With the Stars judge added.
Loved ones flooded the comments section with well-wishes, with Jenna Dewan writing, "Prayers and love for you both!!!"
"Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!" fellow DWTS alum Peta Murgatroyd wrote below the post.
The Hairspray actor and the So You Think You Can Dance star married in August after first meeting in 2014. "It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it," Hough gushed in a recent interview.
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Make First Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 ESPY Awards Since Sharing Fertility Struggles — Pics
- Julianne Hough Is Thriving Post-Split From Brooks Laich — See The Blonde Bombshell's Most Stunning Snaps
- Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals He's 'A Changed Man' After Wife Peta Murgatroyd's Multiple Miscarriages
"Wait till you see the video. We got it the other day… I’m just bawling… It was like, I’m feeling it, man. It was like an ugly cry in the corner in the fetal position because I just thought it was so beautiful," he said of the footage from their special day.
Erbert also couldn't get over how amazing their nuptials were. "We got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," she explained in a recent interview. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following their lavish ceremony, the two jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon. "We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time," Hough said. "And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."
People conducted the interview with Erbert.