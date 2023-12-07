Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Rushed to the Hospital for 'Emergency Craniotomy' Amid Tour

"At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," Hough explained in the social media post. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

"I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time," the Dancing With the Stars judge added.