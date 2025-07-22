Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Expecting Baby No. 1: Watch the Sweet Reveal

In the clip, Hough, wearing all-white, is seen walking toward the dancer, as they embrace and kiss.

The brunette beauty then sneakily showed off a picture of a sonogram while wrapping her arm around her man.

Of course, people — including some of Hough's Dancing With the Stars cast members — were elated for the pair, who got married in 2023.

Hough's sister Julianne Hough wrote, "Baby Hough is so wise to choose you two has their parents - they are already so loved and protected! I love you both more than anything - Aunt JuJu is ready for whatever you need 💕✨."

Mark Ballas shared, "Baby Hough is not even ready for Uncle Mark, Auntie BC + Cousin Banksi play dates about to go TOO HARD 🔥🔥🔥🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," while Jenna Johnson added, "OMGGGG!!!! Baby Hough. Cannot wait to meet you!!!!!! Congratulations mama ✨🤍."

Lindsay Arnold also gushed, writing, "😭😭😭 so beyond happy for you both! This is the best news 🫶🏻."