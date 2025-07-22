or
Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Expecting Baby No. 1: Watch the Sweet Reveal

Photo of Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert.
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are expecting baby No. 1.

Profile Image

July 22 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Derek Hough is going to be a dad!

The TV star, 38, and his wife, Hayley Erbert, 30, are expecting their first kid together, sharing the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, July 22.

"We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️," the couple captioned their joint video post.

'DWTS' Cast Reacts to the News

Source: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

The pair made the announcement via Instagram.

In the clip, Hough, wearing all-white, is seen walking toward the dancer, as they embrace and kiss.

The brunette beauty then sneakily showed off a picture of a sonogram while wrapping her arm around her man.

Of course, people — including some of Hough's Dancing With the Stars cast members — were elated for the pair, who got married in 2023.

Hough's sister Julianne Hough wrote, "Baby Hough is so wise to choose you two has their parents - they are already so loved and protected! I love you both more than anything - Aunt JuJu is ready for whatever you need 💕✨."

Mark Ballas shared, "Baby Hough is not even ready for Uncle Mark, Auntie BC + Cousin Banksi play dates about to go TOO HARD 🔥🔥🔥🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," while Jenna Johnson added, "OMGGGG!!!! Baby Hough. Cannot wait to meet you!!!!!! Congratulations mama ✨🤍."

Lindsay Arnold also gushed, writing, "😭😭😭 so beyond happy for you both! This is the best news 🫶🏻."

Derek Hough Previously Hinted at Wanting a Family

image of Derek Hough said he wanted to have a family 'eventually' in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Derek Hough said he wanted to have a family 'eventually' in 2024.

Hough previously told a news outlet in September 2024 about how is excited about growing their brood one day.

"We definitely want to have a family eventually,” he told the outlet. “We'll see what's in the cards, what's on the horizon. Little dancing children running around."

MORE ON:
Breaking News

image of The star underwent skull surgery.
Source: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

The star underwent skull surgery.

The pair's plans were put on hold after the Dancing with the Stars judge said in an Instagram post that Erbert "became disoriented and was taken to the hospital."

“She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition," Derek wrote at the time.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he added.

A few months later, she underwent skull surgery. “I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley’s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough," Derek said.

Derek Hough Is His Wife's Biggest Fan!

image of Derek Hough called his wife 'unbelievable' after undergoing skull surgery.
Source: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

Derek Hough called his wife 'unbelievable' after undergoing skull surgery.

In 2024, Derek commented on how far his wife has come.

"She's unbelievable," he said of his fellow dancer. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her every day," he added. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle, and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

