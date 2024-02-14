OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Derek Hough
OK LogoCOUPLES

Derek Hough Gushes Over Wife Hayley Erbert's Resilience After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury: 'She's Unbelievable'

derek hough gushes over wife hayley erberts resilience brain injury
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 14 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Derek Hough could not be prouder of his wife, Hayley Erbert, as she recovers from a traumatic brain injury.

While walking the red carpet at Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story on Tuesday, February 13, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, gave an update on how his spouse, 29, has been doing after she suffered a cranial hematoma in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
derek hough gushes over wife hayley erberts resilience brain injury
Source: mega

Derek Hough gushed over his wife, Hayley Erbert.

"She's unbelievable," he remarked of Erbert, whom he wed in August 2023. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her every day," Hough added. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle, and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

Last year, Erbert nearly collapsed during a show on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. In the days following, the Emmy Award winner revealed his partner had a cranial hematoma, which according to Mayo Clinic, is "a collection of blood within the skull usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

Article continues below advertisement
derek hough gushes over wife hayley erberts resilience brain injury
Source: mega

Hayley Erbert suffered a cranial hematoma in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it's been an amazing and beautiful time because all the little wins, the triumphs, it's just incredible," Hough explained. "She's amazing."

As OK! previously reported, the professional dancer underwent two skull surgeries, and she continues to regain normalcy following the health scare.

"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," Hough penned in an Instagram update to fans.

Article continues below advertisement
derek hough gushes over wife hayley erberts resilience brain injury
Source: mega

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert wed in August 2023.

MORE ON:
Derek Hough
Article continues below advertisement

"But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update. Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he added.

"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury. Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," the entertainer emphasized. "It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change."

Article continues below advertisement
derek hough gushes over wife hayley erberts resilience brain injury
Source: mega

Derek Hough called Hayley Erbert a 'miracle.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Hough.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.