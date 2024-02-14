Derek Hough Gushes Over Wife Hayley Erbert's Resilience After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury: 'She's Unbelievable'
Derek Hough could not be prouder of his wife, Hayley Erbert, as she recovers from a traumatic brain injury.
While walking the red carpet at Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story on Tuesday, February 13, the Dancing With the Stars judge, 38, gave an update on how his spouse, 29, has been doing after she suffered a cranial hematoma in December 2023.
"She's unbelievable," he remarked of Erbert, whom he wed in August 2023. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."
"I'm just, I really am in awe of her every day," Hough added. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle, and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."
Last year, Erbert nearly collapsed during a show on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. In the days following, the Emmy Award winner revealed his partner had a cranial hematoma, which according to Mayo Clinic, is "a collection of blood within the skull usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."
"It's been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it's been an amazing and beautiful time because all the little wins, the triumphs, it's just incredible," Hough explained. "She's amazing."
As OK! previously reported, the professional dancer underwent two skull surgeries, and she continues to regain normalcy following the health scare.
"As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," Hough penned in an Instagram update to fans.
"But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update. Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he added.
"She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury. Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," the entertainer emphasized. "It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Hough.