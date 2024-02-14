Derek Hough Gushes Over Wife Hayley Erbert's Resilience After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury: 'She's Unbelievable'

"She's unbelievable," he remarked of Erbert, whom he wed in August 2023. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realize how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her every day," Hough added. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle, and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

Last year, Erbert nearly collapsed during a show on the couple's Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. In the days following, the Emmy Award winner revealed his partner had a cranial hematoma, which according to Mayo Clinic, is "a collection of blood within the skull usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."