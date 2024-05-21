'Desperate' Amber Rose Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump for President: 'He's Against Everything You Stand For'

Rose, who shares son Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa and son Slash with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards, has been a staunch supporter of women's rights. She founded the Amber Rose S---Walk in 2015, which aims to take power away from derogatory labels, to end rape culture and body shaming.

"A lot of things pertaining to S---Walk happened to me," Rose explained to BAZAAR.com in 2018. "I didn’t know how to articulate what was going on and why I was feeling this way. It was because I was sexually assaulted, I had been raped, and I was s----shamed. I was victim-blamed, as well."