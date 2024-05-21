'Desperate' Amber Rose Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump for President: 'He's Against Everything You Stand For'
Amber Rose divided fans when she announced she is voting for Donald Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election.
"Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," the model, 40, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black gown alongside the ex-president, 77, and his wife, Melania Trump, via Instagram on Monday, May 20.
Of course, people were thrown off the post, especially since Rose has been outspoken about her sexuality. One person wrote, "Unfollow with the quickness. He is against everything I thought you stood for. Bye girl," while another said, "AMBER, HE’S LITERALLY AGAINST EVERYTHING YOU STAND FOR! WTF?!?!?!"
A third user simply stated, "Very desperate and embarrassing," while another wrote, "You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…smdh🙄😤."
Rose, who shares son Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa and son Slash with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards, has been a staunch supporter of women's rights. She founded the Amber Rose S---Walk in 2015, which aims to take power away from derogatory labels, to end rape culture and body shaming.
"A lot of things pertaining to S---Walk happened to me," Rose explained to BAZAAR.com in 2018. "I didn’t know how to articulate what was going on and why I was feeling this way. It was because I was sexually assaulted, I had been raped, and I was s----shamed. I was victim-blamed, as well."
"Well, we’re not taking any s--- anymore. We’re speaking up and we’re not scared just because these men are in higher positions or they have more money or they intimidate us. We have a voice and we all realize now that’s why S---Walk is so important — to bring an awareness of actually what’s happening in this world. It’s the equality issues that we deal with, but also the fact that, we can band together as women and stand up for each other and realize that we do have a voice that can make a change," she continued.
In March, Rose discussed how dating Kanye West from 2008 to 2010 was not easy for her, as he forced her to dress more provocatively.
"I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young," Rose said on Bethenny Frankel's podcast. "That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion, and he always wanted me to dress very s---. And I'm like, 'Ugh, I'm so not her.' Like, I'm so not her, and I get what I come off as, but I am so not her."