President Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump Will Never Accept 2024 Election Results If He Loses: 'I Promise You, He Won't'

“The guy is not a Democrat with a small d,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett during a recent interview in Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 8.

“How many court cases do they have, Supreme Court cases? They’ve all said this is a totally legitimate election," the president told Burnett. "He may not accept the outcome of the election? I promise you, he won’t. Which is dangerous.”

“You can’t only love your country when you win,” he added.