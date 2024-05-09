OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump Will Never Accept 2024 Election Results If He Loses: 'I Promise You, He Won't'

May 9 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is certain former President Donald Trump will not accept the results of the 2024 presidential race if he doesn't win the election.

Donald Trump has constantly denied the 2020 election results.

“The guy is not a Democrat with a small d,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett during a recent interview in Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 8.

“How many court cases do they have, Supreme Court cases? They’ve all said this is a totally legitimate election," the president told Burnett. "He may not accept the outcome of the election? I promise you, he won’t. Which is dangerous.”

“You can’t only love your country when you win,” he added.

Joe Biden doesn't think Donald Trump will accept the 2024 election results.

The president went on to say other world leaders had expressed their fear of a second Trump presidency to him and pointed to the presumptive GOP nominee's pledge to prosecute his political opponents if he gets elected to the Oval Office a second time.

“He means it,” Biden told Burnett. “I mean, listen to what he’s saying.”

Donald Trump has said he's go after his political opponents if he is elected.

As OK! previously reported, Trump recently spoke with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and he once again alluded that he would only accept results he agreed with.

“If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” the former president said in an interview with the outlet. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country. But if everything’s honest, which we anticipate it will be — a lot of changes have been made over the last few years — but if everything’s honest, I will absolutely accept the results.”

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost the state to Biden in 2020.

Joe Biden warned Donald Trump is not good for democracy.

Trump has repeatedly suggested he would investigate his opponents if reelected and has lashed out several times since being slapped with four criminal indictments.

The former president is currently on trial over an alleged coverup of hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. However, he had two significant wins this week after a number of charges, which centered around his handling of classified documents and another on racketeering charges in Georgia, were delayed indefinitely, likely pushing it to take place after the November election.

During the CNN interview, the president also announced a major shift in policy, saying the U.S. would stop arms shipments to Israel if it invades the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah ― they haven’t gone in Rafah yet ― if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities,” Biden told Burnett.

