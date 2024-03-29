Amber Rose Claims Kanye West Pushed Her to Dress Like a 'S--pot' Throughout Their Relationship: 'I Am Conservative'
Kanye West seems to have a pattern of dressing his women in risqué outfits.
On the Thursday, March 28, episode of the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, the rapper’s ex Amber Rose opened up about how West would influence her style amid rumors he’s been forcing wife Bianca Censori to wear extremely revealing outfits in public.
“I am conservative actually. I have always been conservative since I was young,” she told host Bethenny Frankel.
Rose explained how when she started dating West in 2008, she became “this s--pot type of girl.”
“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye. And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very s---,” she added.
The model noted she was “young” at the time and went along with the “Stronger” artist’s wishes despite it not being what she wanted. At the time of their relationship, Rose was just 24 years old while West was in his early 30s.
The mother-of-two shared how the “s---” image she had while with West followed her throughout her career.
“So when I was out on my own, without my first relationship that kind of brought me to the light, that's what they wanted from me,” she said of work following their 2010 breakup.
“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand,’” she recalled. “And I'm like, ‘Ugh, I'm so not her.’ Like, I'm so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her. And they're like, ‘Well I guess you don't want to do it then.’”
As OK! previously reported, West seemingly continues to have a large hand in what his significant other wears, as Censori and the Yeezy designer have gotten tons of backlash recently for the architect’s skimpy ensembles.
While rumors have swirled that Censori has no autonomy when it comes to the way she dresses, the pair’s inner circle insisted the couple is purposely using fashion to troll the public.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider explained. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," the source added.